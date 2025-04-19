A new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk released today, unveiling a new Brawler Rarity, new Brawlers (Kaze & Jae-Yong), and more. Furthermore, the new Brawl Talk showed more content on the way, including eight new Hypercharges, a new event, new modes, and much more. There's a lot to unpack here, so without further ado, let's dive right in!

Brawl Stars Adding New Brawler Rarity & New Brawlers – Kaze & Jae-Yong

Brawl Stars is adding a brand new Brawler Rarity, dubbed “Ultra Legendary”, with Kaze being the first Ultra Legendary Brawler in the game. Long ago, Supercell removed the Chromatic rarity from the game. But now, Brawl Stars once again has six rarities, with Kaze leading the charge.

Kaze is technically two brawlers in one because she has two forms – a Geisha form, and a ninja form. Both forms act differently, allowing Kaze players to mix and match the two forms and gain a competitive edge.

In her Geisha form, Kaze has a short-range melee attack similar to Mortis', but this one has a curved range. Like Shade, if she hits an enemy from a certain angle, she deals more damage. Her Super lets her throw a fan which traps enemies in a small area. Furthermore, if they try to leave, they take damage.

In this form, her Star Powers allow her to either take ammo away from her enemies trapped in her Super, or slow down enemies if she can hit them within her Strike zone. For her gadgets, she'll either receive a speed boost or invisibility when switching forms.

Meanwhile, Kaze's ninja form lets her shoot throwing stars from a distance. Furthermore, her Ninja form's Super lets her dash forward a great distance, damaging enemies along the way.

In her Ninja form, her Star Powers either let her:

Mark enemies who deal area damage when defeated

Increases duration of effects triggered when switching to Ninja form (50%)

And for Star Powers, she'll either receive healing or a dash when switching forms. Overall, you can switch between both forms instantly, allowing for high-IQ plays. Furthermore, if you unlock a Star Power for her Geisha form, you unlock a Star Power for her Ninja form. Lastly, Kaze also possesses two Hypercharges for each form. Check the Hypercharge section below to find out all the details!

Jae-Yong is the next new Brawler coming to Brawl Stars, and he'll arrive later in the season. This middle-aged office worker has two different main attacks to help him win. Party Mode lets him throw a piercing projectile which heals teammates. Meanwhile Work mode does the same thing, but damages and pierces through enemies. Overall, both modes can be used to your advantage.

Unlike Kaze, you need to use Jae-Yong's Super to switch between modes. But at least you receive a buff when switching between them. Switching to party mode heals all nearby teammates. Furthermore, switching to Work mode provides a speed boost for teammates. Additionally, he possesses two Star Powers and Gadgets.

His Star Powers grant him a speed boost or additional damage to targets once they pierce them. His gadgets can do one of two things. It either increases his main attack damage temporarily while dealing area damage. Or, he slows enemies around him and leaves a trail that slows enemies who walk on it.

We look forward to playing with Kaze and Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars!

Brawl Stars Katana Kingdom Event Details – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

The Brawl Stars Katana Kingdom Event is a four-week event that offers players chances to earn rewards like Skins, temporary power-ups, and more. Each week represents a different chapter of the event, and you'll have a general idea of what's ahead. Overall, here's the structure we know so far:

Chapter 1 – “Way of the Wasabi” (Week 1) Samurai Smash Shop Freebies Double XP Weekend

Chapter 2 – “Rise of the Futomaki Five” (Week 2) Club Event Mastery Madness Weekend

Chapter 3 – “The Taste of Vengeance” (Week 3) Oni Hunt Freebies Chain Double XP Weekend

Chapter 4 – “The Final Cut” (Week 4) Daily Contest 2x Starr Drops Weekend



Sushi & Limited-Time Wasabi Powers – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

As you play through the event you earn Sushi Rolls, and the more you gain, the more rewards you earn. Some of these rewards include new Brawlers, Hypercharges, Star Powers, Gadgets, Gems, the brand new Wasabi powers, and so much more. Overall, Supercell is adding 60 Wasabi Powers for you to unlock during the event. These Wasabi Powers are broken up into four categories – Hot (20), Extra Hot (15), Crazy Hot (15), Inferno (10)

We'll have a dedicated guide on all Wasabi Powers and how to earn them, but we did see a few of them in action during the Brawl Talk. Stu's power enables him to shoot projectiles all around himself when boosting. Shelly fires her Super off in all directions in a massive range. Other examples include Mr. P, who now fires two suitcases per attack.

Overall, these Wasabi Powers are intentionally designed to make your Brawler overpowered. However, they can only be used in matches with the Wasabi modifier. Ranked players and those not feeling the event need not worry about them.

Additionally, the more Sushi you earn, the more you fill up your Sushi Meter. Fill this meter up to unlock even more rewards like a Hypercharge Skin, new Brawlers, and much more. This meter also stands as the only way to receive the Oni Kenji Hypercharge skin.

You receive Sushi rolls from Daily Wins, Free Rewards, Special Quests, Daily Contests, a Club Event, and from the Shop. The Club Event, Mega Buffet, requires you and your Clubmates to earn Sushi for great rewards. Each day, you receive four tickets to participate in the event. The more wins you earn, the more Sushi you and your Clubmates receive.

Brawl Stars Adding New Game Modes – Brawl Arena, Samurai Smash & Oni Hunt – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Furthermore, two new modes are coming to Brawl Stars during the Katana Kingdom event:

Samurai Smash (5v5 or 3v3)- Destroy Samuraibots and enemy players to collect enough Daruma Dolls and win the match

(5v5 or 3v3)- Destroy Samuraibots and enemy players to collect enough Daruma Dolls and win the match Oni Hunt – Similar to Rampage, fight a giant Oni Kenji with up to three players. Earn Sushi for beating him on Insane and Master difficulties

And while not technically a mode, Daily Contests return for the Katana Kingdom Event. Like previous Daily Contests, use your tickets, win matches, and earn rewards based on your performances.

Additionally, Brawl Stars is receiving a new MOBA mode called Brawl Arena. In this mode, your objective requires you to destroy an enemy base. Throughout the battle, you earn Arena XP after defeating enemies, which makes you stronger. Overall, you need to earn XP, become stronger, and defend your base, all while going after the enemy HQ.

Each match takes around five minutes, where all sorts of things occur. From AI bot waves, to a giant Kaiju, you'll face a lot of enemies during your mission to destroy the enemy base. However, this mode will not arrive until the June season.

Brawl Stars Adding Eight New Hypercharges – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Additionally, eight new Hypercharges make their way to Brawl Stars. These include:

Gus – Fires Spirits off in all directions that heals teammates and damages enemies

Fires Spirits off in all directions that heals teammates and damages enemies Lily – Super now bounces off walls and transports Lily and her enemy to the Shadow Realm

– Super now bounces off walls and transports Lily and her enemy to the Shadow Realm Clancy – Super pierces through enemies and return to him

Super pierces through enemies and return to him Amber – Increased Super size and area stays on fire for three seconds after fire is lit

Increased Super size and area stays on fire for three seconds after fire is lit Willow – Immune from damage when mind controlling an enemy

Immune from damage when mind controlling an enemy Kaze (Geisha) – Super deals damage over time

Super deals damage over time Kaze (Ninja) – Increased Dash Speed & and instantly deals damage if enemy health is low enough

Increased Dash Speed & and instantly deals damage if enemy health is low enough Griff – Two waves of cash now return to Griff when using his Super + they pierce through environments

Two waves of cash now return to Griff when using his Super + they pierce through environments Kenji – Super pulls enemies into the center, and Kenji now ends up there, instead of where he first launched his Super.

Overall, that includes all the major new details from the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, including the new rarity, Kaze, Jae-Yong, and more. We look forward to seeing the new Ultra Legendary Brawler Kaze, as well as Jae-Yong.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.