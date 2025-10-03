The latest Madden 26 Player Ratings have arrived ahead of Week 5 of the NFL season. This week, players like Maxx Crosby, Puka Nacua, and others saw some increases to their OVR. However, other notable players like Lamar Jackson saw a decrease in their OVR. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred this week.

Madden 26 Player Ratings For Week 5 – Lamar Jackson Kicked out of 99 Club

These guys balled out in Week 4. Who still needs a ratings boost? #Madden26 pic.twitter.com/ov7kbHE0XG — Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) October 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lamar Jackson, QB (Baltimore Ravens) – 98 OVR (-1)

Lamar Jackson is no longer an official member of the Madden 26 99 Club. It seems a bit strange for a player to get kicked out after one bad game, considering Jackson has played well (statistically) up to this point. Baltimore's offense has also scored over 32 points per game in just four weeks (3rd most in the league). Meanwhile, Madden 26 cover athlete Saquon Barkley is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this season, and still remains in the club.

Of course, Jackson can still return to the 99 Club, granted he plays well when he returns from injury. But for now, Ravens' fans will need to cheer on for Cooper Rush in hopes of winning their second game of the season.

Maxx Crosby, LEDG (Las Vegas Raiders) – 97 OVR (+1)

Crosby was on fire in the team's 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. He had three pass deflections, a forced fumble, and an interception which he returned for 19 yards. Unfortunately, Vegas' offense (which is tied 1st in giveaways) is not doing Crosby for the Raiders' defense any favors. Nevertheless, Crosby is there to make an impact, regardless of what the outcome is.

Puka Nacua, WR (Los Angeles Rams) – 94 OVR (+4)

Nacua has been averaging over 117 receiving yards per game this season. Although he's played one more game than most of the league, he has 25 more catches than the next WR, Amon-Ra St. Brown (27).

He caught 10 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' OT loss to San Francisco. But the blame can barely be put on Nacua, as he wasn't responsible for any of the two lost fumbles. As long as Nacua remains healthy, his 10 catches per game is on pace to break the NFL record for most receptions in a season (149).

Matthew Stafford, QB (Los Angeles Rams) – 92 OVR (+3)

Of course, if Nacua is thriving, then so is QB Matthew Stafford. The veteran QB threw the ball 47 times in the team's loss to SF for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Although an aborted snap technically caused Stafford to fumble the ball, he played well. After last night's game, Stafford leads the league in passing yards (1,503), and it'll be hard for other QBs to catch up.

Dak Prescott, QB (Dallas Cowboys) – 88 OVR (+2)

It must suck to lead an offense to 40 total points only for the game to end up in a tie. But regardless of the outcome, Prescott played lights out football in Micah Parsons' return to AT&T. The veteran QB completed 31-of-40 passes for 319 yards while also throwing three touchdowns. He managed to post these numbers without star wideout CeeDee Lamb, though George Pickens seemed more than capable of filling the WR1 role.

Entering the week, Prescott led the league in passing yards with 1,119 in just four games. (Note – Matthew Stafford now leads the league after last night's game against San Francisco).

Article Continues Below

Jaxson Dart, QB (New York Giants) – 71 OVR (+2)

The OVR may seem low compared to others on the list. But shoutout to Dart for helping the G-Men win against a stout Chargers' defense. It's a shame to see Malik Nabers go down with an injury in Dart's debut, but the rookie QB did enough to help the Giants upset the Chargers.

Dart only threw for 111 yards on 20 total attempts, but he also scored two touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing), and earned 54 yards on the ground. Overall, it was a pretty solid debut.

Side Note: It's cool to see a pair of rookie players like Dart and HB Cam Skattebo shine. New York may just have something dangerous here when Nabers is back in the mix.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Jahmyr Gibbs – 97 OVR (+1)

James Cook III – 93 OVR (+1)

Aidan Hutchinson – 93 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Taylor – 91 OVR (+1)

Zack Baun – 90 OVR (+1)

Kenny Moore II – 89 OVR (+1)

Charvarius Ward – 88 OVR (+1)

Dallas Goedert – 88 OVR (+1)

De'Von Achane – 87 OVR (+3)

Quinyon Mitchell – 87 OVR (+2)

Jared Verse – 87 OVR (+1)

Zay Flowers – 87 OVR (+1)

D.K. Metcalf – 86 OVR (+1)

Travis Etienne Jr. – 85 OVR (+2)

Hunter Henry – 85 OVR (+2)

George Pickens – 85 OVR (+1)

D.J. Reed – 85 OVR (+2)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Derrick Henry – 96 OVR (-1)

Chris Jones – 96 OVR (-1)

Sauce Gardner – 93 OVR (-1)

Roquan Smith – 93 OVR (-1)

Tyreek Hill – 93 OVR (-2)

Trey Hendrickson – 92 OVR (-1)

Terry McLaurin – 92 OVR (-2)

Christin McCaffrey – 92 OVR (-1)

Mike Evans – 92 OVR (-1)

Marlon Humphrey – 90 OVR (-1)

A..J. Brown – 90 OVR (-3)

Joe Mixon – 90 OVR (-1)

David Njoku – 87 OVR (-2)

Jaire Alexander – 87 OVR (-3)

T.J. Hockenson – 87 OVR (-1)

Khalil Mack – 86 OVR (-1)

Brandon Aiyuk – 86 OVR (-1)

Jamel Dean – 86 OVR (-1)

Chris Olave – 85 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for Week 5. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Speaking of Week 5, it began last night when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Overtime, 26-23. Despite multiple injuries for San Francisco, the team found a way to win their fourth game of the season. Meanwhile, the Rams' costly mistakes (including two big fumbles) have them going 3-2.

Meanwhile, check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching, and more. Furthermore, learn how to update your rosters to play with the most updated depth charts.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.