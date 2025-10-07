We've got the NFL Week 6 Results according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 6-8 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 47-31 in predicting NFL Games since Week 1 of the season. Can it rebound and improve those numbers in Week 6? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 0 10 7 0 17 NYG 3 0 0 7 10

The Philadelphia Eagles prevented repeating their mistakes from last week as they manage to hold off the Giants in the very end.

Although the Giants were the first team to get on the board, they failed to score a second time until the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Eagles scored 17 unanswered points, including a 22-yard TD reception from DeVonta Smith. Later in the third quarter, Jalen Hurts ran it into the end zone on a five yard run.

Up 17-3, the Eagles nearly let their 14-point lead slip once again. Jaxson Dart completed a TD pass to Wan'Dale Robinson to cut the lead down. However, they had three more opportunities to tie the game, but failed on each occasion. On one drive, they even made it to the PHI 19. But a sack from Jalen Carter and a couple of passes later, and the Giants turned the ball over on downs.

Denver Broncos at New York Jets – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 10 3 3 7 23 NYJ 0 3 3 3 9

Denver's defense saved the day as they completely shut down the Jets' offense in London.

Overall, the Broncos' defense allowed no touchdowns in the win, and forced Justin Fields (who threw no picks this year) to toss two interceptions. Talanoa Hufanga even returned one of those interceptions 42 yards for a TD.

The offense, on the other hand, wasn't spectacular against the league's second worst scoring defense. They did score one touchdown, which came off one of the interceptions, while adding in three field goals. However, Bo Nix's late TD pass to Marvin Mims Jr. did help seal the game and make things 23-9 with only 4:38 to go.

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ARI 7 0 0 10 17 IND 7 10 7 7 31

The Indianapolis Colts once again dominated as they took care of business against the Cardinals.

Both teams were off to a solid start, as they each scored one TD in the first 15 minutes. But the Colts took over in the second and third quarter with 17 unanswered points. Jonathan Taylor had a 65 yard rushing touchdown on his first play in the third quarter (1 less yard than he earned last week in total), which helped Indianapolis take a 24-7 lead.

Arizona cut that lead down with a FG early in the fourth quarter, but the Colts instantly responded with a five-minute TD drive. Daniel Jones sealed the game with a 2-yard TD pass to Josh Downs to make things 31-10.

Arizona did manage to score once more in garbage time (a Trey McBride TD reception), but they had no chance of catching up to the Colts in the end.

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 3 3 6 3 15 MIA 0 7 0 15 22

The Miami Dolphins manage to upset the Chargers at home.

Without Najee Harris or Omarion Hampton, L.A.'s run-game struggled to make anything happen. This forced Justin Herbert to throw the ball 39 times, though he only completed 21 passes. Despite everything the defense gave them, they only put up six points in the first half. Meanwhile, De'Von Achane rebounded from an ugly performance by scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Chargers finally managed to score a touchdown in the third, but they missed the two-point conversion, making things 12-7. Miami finally responded in the fourth quarter when Tua Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass to Darren Waller, and Achane converted on the two-point conversion.

Things were quiet until the last five minutes when the Chargers tied the game with a FG. But with 4:36 remaining, the Dolphins had plenty of time to cap things off with another TD drive (a Jaylen Waddle TD reception). Unable to move the chains on 4th down, L.A. was unable to come back.

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 0 7 3 10 20 NO 0 3 6 10 19

The New England Patriots just barely manage to beat the Saints thanks to their defense, as well as a bit of luck.

After a scoreless first quarter, Drake Maye put his Patriots on the board with a 13-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs. But New Orleans managed to get on the board too as they scored a FG before the half expired.

The third quarter was a Field Goal fest. Three FGs were scored on three different Red Zone opportunities, as nobody could seem to punch it all the way in. Nevertheless, the Patriots had a 10-9 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Saints finally took their first lead in the fourth with yet another FG, making things 12-10. Then, a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff put New Orleans at the NE 21. In just four plays, Alvin Kamara ran it into the end zone for five yards.

Down 19-10, the Patriots quickly scored a touchdown under three minutes. Maye threw his second TD pass (a 30 yard throw to TE Hunter Henry). Seven minutes were remaining, but a quick three-and-out saw the Patriots get the ball again with about five left in the game.

Maye led the Patriots down to the NO 3. However, they were unable to score a TD as they settled for a FG once again. Unfortunately, this meant giving the Saints the ball with over two minutes left and two timeouts.

The Saints managed to drive all the way to the NE 35. After a timeout from coach Vrabel to ice the kicker, Saints' K Blake Grupe missed the 52-yard attempt, giving New England the win.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 0 7 7 0 14 PIT 14 0 0 10 24

The Steelers manage to hold off Dillon Gabriel and the Browns thanks to a strong 4th quarter performance.

Things could not have started better for Pittsburgh. The defense forced Dillon Gabriel to throw his first interception of the year, while the offense scored two touchdowns. But while they went stagnant in the second and third quarter, Cleveland started catching up.

Gabriel redeemed his interception with a TD pass to David Njoku in the third quarter, tying the game 14-14. However, that ended up being their last score of the game, as the Steelers took back over in the fourth quarter.

First, it was a simple FG to make it 17-14. But then Jaylen Warren put things out of commission with a 12-yard TD run.

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 0 21 7 10 38 CAR 14 0 0 7 21

The Panthers blew an early 14-0 lead as the Cowboys win two in a row.

Carolina scored on their first drive as Bryce Young connected with Hunter Renfrow for a six-yard TD pass. Thanks to a fumble from Javonte Williams, the Panthers recovered it at the DAL 25. The offense then followed with a TD run from former Cowboy, Rico Dowdle.

But Dallas quickly shut down Dowdle, as well as the Panthers' offense for the rest of the game as they scored 35 unanswered points. In the second quarter alone, Dallas re-took the lead before getting the ball to start the third quarter. Then they scored again in the third to make it 28-14.

Dallas put the nail in the coffin with a TD run from Williams with 10:06 left in the game, making things 35-14. Although the Panthers did end up scoring in garbage time, the Cowboys managed to waste most of the rest of the clock with a FG drive.

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL SEA 7 3 6 14 3 33 JAX 10 10 10 0 6 39

Liam Coen and the Jaguars remain on fire as they hold off the Seahawks in Overtime.

Jacksonville was in charge for the first three quarters of regulation, scoring 10 points in each. It took time for the Seahawks, who were forced to go for three on three straight drives. Nevertheless, they were losing 30-16 by the end of the third.

But the Jaguars' offense started to make mistakes. Trevor Lawrence threw an interception to Coby Bryant, which led to a TD run from Kenneth Walker III. The team was then unable to at least waste the clock or score a FG to put the game away. Sam Darnold ended up tying the game in the final minute with a TD pass to Tory Horton.

Seattle received the ball to start the half, and they wasted seven minutes just to get a FG. But the Jaguars instantly responded with a seven-play, 75 yard TD drive in which Dyami Brown caught a 15-yard TD.

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 10 10 7 3 30 BAL 0 7 0 13 20

The Rams rebound from last week's loss with a strong win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Although Lamar Jackson could play we feel it's more likely that they'll play it safe with him, considering they have a bye the following week. Therefore, we decided to put Cooper Rush in. The end result was that the offense played much better, though mostly thanks to a couple of late touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Rams' offense played efficiently as they took a 27-7 lead by the end of the third quarter. Matthew Stafford threw three touchdowns in the win to three different receivers (Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams).

Baltimore did attempt a comeback, and was fairly close to tying things in the end. Zay Flowers caught a 36-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to make things 30-20. However, Derrick Henry was unable to punch it in for the two-point conversion, keeping things out of reach for the Ravens.

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 3 7 0 10 LV 0 3 3 7 13

Both teams were fighting for their second win of the season, and Las Vegas ultimately came out on top.

After a boring first half were only two Field Goals were converted, things slowly picked up in the second. Cam Ward helped his Titans take their first lead with a TD pass to Calvin Ridley. Las Vegas made it all the way to the TEN 20, but were limited to just a FG.

But Maxx Crosby came in the clutch, sacking Cam Ward and forcing him to fumble the ball. Las Vegas recovered, and Geno Smith led the Raiders on a TD drive. He scored the game-winning touchdown to Jack Bech. However, there was still over 10 minutes of regulation. But the game may as well have ended there, as nothing else happened for the rest of the day.

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 7 0 0 14 21 GB 7 21 14 0 42

The Packers win their first game after the bye as they defeat the Bengals with ease.

We did decide to play Jake Browning, who may actually not play this weekend. But we're not sure how much difference it would make if Joe Flacco or Bretty Rypien was playing instead. Regardless, Browning and the Bengals did score in the first quarter, thanks to a great punt return from Charlie Jones.

But Cincinnati could not keep up with Green Bay's offense, which exploded in the second quarter. Josh Jacobs had three rushing TDs in the win, including a 49-yard run halfway through the second. Jordan Love tossed another three, including a 17-yard TD pass to rookie WR Matthew Golden to make things 42-7.

The Packers mostly ran the ball in the fourth quarter (Josh Jacobs had 24 carries for 202 yards), giving the Bengals a chance to throw in two garbage time TDs. Ja'Marr Chase got to pad his stats (only two catches for 30 yards in the first three quarters) with a TD reception late in the game. Jake Browning threw 2 INTs in the loss, making it 10 for him on the season.

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 0 10 14 3 27 TB 7 7 0 10 24

The 49ers manage to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final moments of regulation.

Tampa Bay kicked things off when Rachaad White pounded it in for a 1-yard score. After a 49ers' FG, they responded with another TD (Emeka Egbuka TD reception) to make things 14-3. However, the 49ers ended the first half on a positive note, as Brock Purdy threw an 11-yard TD pass to Jauan Jennings.

Side Note: While we did keep George Kittle out, it seems that Purdy, Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall all have a chance of playing this week. Therefore, we did play them.

What really impacted the Buccaneers most was a terrible third quarter. First, their defense let Christian McCaffrey break off for a 41-yard TD run on the team's opening drive. Later in the third, Baker Mayfield threw an INT to Fred Warner, who returned it to the TB 33. The 49ers capped off that turnover with another TD run from McCaffrey.

Down 24-14, the Buccaneers cut that lead with a TD reception from Chris Godwin. Later on, they tacked on a FG to tie the game with 1:38 left.

But the 49ers still had two timeouts, which was plenty of time for them to drive down the field. A 21-yard reception from Kendrick Bourne put San Francisco at the TB 40. Just a few plays later, Eddy Pineiro converted the game-winning 49 yard FG.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 14 0 7 14 35 KC 0 10 7 14 31

The Detroit Lions manage to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in an epic game in which there were six lead changes.

In the first quarter, it seemed like Detroit was in charge. But then the Chiefs scored 17 unanswered points between second and third quarter to turn the tables. But the Lions managed to take the lead again before the fourth as Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 26-yard run.

Defense was nonexistent in the fourth quarter as four touchdowns scored. Tyquan Thornton kicked it all off with a 52-yard TD reception, before Amon-Ra St. Brown responded with a 27-yard TD reception.

Down 28-24, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on a seven minute TD drive capped off by a Travis Kelce TD reception. Unfortunately, that still gave the Lions over two minutes to respond once again. And they did.

St. Brown caught another TD reception with 21 seconds to go on a drive that nearly ended twice. On 4th & 5 from the DET 49, Jared Goff completed an eight yard pass to Sam LaPorta. Then, on 3rd & 12 at the KC 31, Goff completed a 19 yard pass to Jameson Williams. Of course, they could've settled for a field goal to tie the game, but fortunately for them, they didn't have to.

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 7 10 7 10 34 ATL 7 3 7 7 24

The Buffalo Bills bounce back from their first loss of the season as they beat the Falcons.

While Josh Allen and the Bills' passing game was on fire, so was Bijan Robinson and the Falcons' halfback room. Allen threw two TD passes and earned over 270 total yards, while Robinson ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo had a 17-10 lead at the half thanks to a last second FG, but the Falcons tied it up with a nine-yard score from Robinson. However, Buffalo reclaimed their lead with a 12-yard TD reception from Dalton Kincaid.

Up 24-17 in the fourth quarter, the Bills extended their lead with another score (three-yard run from James Cook). While the Falcons managed to close that score with a TD reception from Kyle Pitts, the Bills ultimately put them out of commission with a long FG drive.

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 6 7 7 6 26 WAS 7 3 10 3 23

No last minute Hail-Mary attempts this time, as it was the Bears who had the game-winning play in the final seconds.

Washington responded to the Bears' opening drive FG with a TD reception from Zack Ertz. They followed that up with a FG of their own to make things 10-6. But Chicago finally scored a touchdown of their own during the two-minute warning (a D.J. Moore TD reception).

After the half, Washington tied the game with another FG, but the Bears once again scored another TD (a D'Andre Swift run) to make things 20-13. But Terry McLaurin scored right before the third quarter expired, tying things up for both teams.

The Bears scored another FG early on in the fourth quarter, and Washington followed up with another one of their own. Eventually, the Bears had the ball with just 3 minutes remaining. Unlike last year's miracle play, the Bears drove down the field, wasted the clock, and Cairo Santos converted the game-winning FG in the final seconds.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 6 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.