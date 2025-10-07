The Madden 26 Week 6 Roster Update arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 6 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 6 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 6 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, October 9th. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Giants host the Eagles on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time, but it could also arrive at a later date.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Jaxson Dart will look to earn his first NFC East win as the Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night. Both teams lost in Week 5 despite having a two-score possession at one point in their game. While Philadelphia's defense has been sound this year, their offensive inconsistencies need to stop once they enter Metlife. Meanwhile, Dart must find a way to penetrate the Eagles' D without star wideout Malik Nabers.

Later this week, we'll see the Detroit Lions visit Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Detroit has won four in a row, while the Chiefs have been struggling to remain a .500 team. And now, their defense must find a way to stop the #1 scoring offense in the league.

Lastly, we've got another Monday Night double-header this week, as Falcons host the Bills, and the Commanders host the Bears. Will Jayden Daniels throw another Hail Mary in the final seconds to beat Chicago again? Unlikely, but still technically possible. Honestly, I'm just more upset that two prime time games will be on at the same time.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 6, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 6 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

