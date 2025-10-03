We created a list of our top best Small Forward Builds for players to use in NBA 2K26's MyCAREER Mode. Although there are many MyPLAYER Templates that mimic real players, fans often like to create their own unique build. Therefore, we listed three different Small Forward Builds you can use to craft your next NBA Legend.

What Are The Best Small Forward Builds To Use in NBA 2K26?

#1 – Defensive

Height: 6'7″

Weight: 222 lbs

Wingspan: 7'1″

Personally, I believe a Small Forward should be a good defender with solid rebounding skills and decent shooting attributes. As long as you're not attempting three-point shots all the time, this build should work well for you.

In terms of badges, you can gain access to 27 badges of Gold Tier or higher, including 15 potential Legend Badges. So you'll have access to a wide variety of abilities to help improve your performance.

Of course, you sacrifice some strength and shooting attributes. But an 87 max Mid-Range shot should be good enough as long as you hit your greens. But you can adjust the Wingspan to improve your three-point attribute, if you'd like. Just keep in mind that it may affect your possible badges.

Overall, this is my personal favorite build. I prefer Small Forwards to be good defenders who don't need to be the best shooters. If your PG, SG, and maybe even C are solid, you don't need an extra scorer. Nevertheless, we listed a few more builds below.

#2 – Offense Wins Championships

Height: 6'5″

Weight: 230 lbs

Wingspan 6'10”

If you prefer a more offensive build without dunking attributes, this build may work for you. Even with your low height, you have 98 max Vertical and 90 max Strength. Furthermore, you have increased ball handling, speed (with and without the ball), steal, and three-point attribute.

However, the elephant in the room here 71 max Block attribute, along with 83 max Interior Defense. Overall, I don't really recommend abandoning your defensive stats in favor of being a better shooter.

But you do have access to 31 total badges with a Gold Tier or higher (as well as five Silver and one Bronze), which will does make a difference. Overall, the pros do outweigh the cons with this build.

But depending on what mode you play (Online, Arena), you may want to be more aggressive. So while I

#3 – Rebound-Badge King

Height: 6'8″

Weight: 237 lbs

Wingspan: 6'10”

Lastly, this build emphasizes rebounding, badges, and shooting over and speed, agility, and verticality. Overall, this is a more supportive build focused on maintaining possession while also being a decent shooter.

The only major caveats here is that your ball handling can only be a max of 86, which some players may not like for online. However, your solid scoring attributes may prove useful for online modes, so it sort of balances out.

Furthermore, you gain access to 30 badges with a potential badge tier of Gold or higher. So there will be no shortage of abilities for you to use. Or, feel free to adjust the weight or wingspan if you'd like to adjust some of your attributes.

Overall, that includes our best Small Forward Builds for NBA 2K26. Feel free to make any adjustments you see fit. After all, the best build is really just the one that helps you and your teammates. So have fun and best of luck becoming an NBA legend.

