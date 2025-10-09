Lamar Jackson was forced to miss the Baltimore Ravens' 44-10 Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans after suffering a hamstring injury in the previous game. Since then, his status has been up in the air, and that seems to be the case after the latest update.

Reports indicate that Jackson, who is 28 years old, missed practice on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His status for the Ravens' Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams remains a mystery.

“No practice today for either Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) or Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (foot).”

If the former two-time MVP Award winner is unable to play, then the Ravens will rely on Cooper Rush to fill in as the starter once again. Rush's start against the Texans was one to forget, as he ended the contest with 179 passing yards and three interceptions while owning a 70.0% completion percentage.

Article Continues Below

Despite Baltimore's surprisingly slow start to the season, Lamar Jackson has played rather well when healthy. Through the four games he has played so far, the superstar duel-threat quarterback has recorded 869 passing yards, 166 rushing yards, and 11 total touchdowns (10 passing) while completing 71.6% of his pass attempts. He has also thrown only one interception this season.

The Ravens will continue monitoring Lamar Jackson in the coming days before making a final decision on his injury status. Baltimore will reveal its final injury report on Saturday, while following that up with an announcement regarding the inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday. So, the coaching staff still has some time to gauge Jackson's status for Week 6.

So, fans may have to wait until then to know if Jackson or Rush will be starting at quarterback against the Rams. Either way, the Ravens offense will have its hands full against Los Angeles, as L.A.'s defense is ranked 10th in the league for average yards allowed per game (309.0).