The release date for Valley of Memory, the next free story expansion in Assassin's Creed Mirage, has been revealed. Overall, this free update brings a new main quest storyline, new targets to assassinate, new side quests, contracts, and more. Other nice additions include replayable missions, updates to the parkour system, and new difficulty levels. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Valley of Memory Release Date – November 18th, 2025

The Assassin's Creed Mirage Valley of Memory Release Date is Tuesday, November 18th, 2025. The update is free for everyone who already owns a copy of AC Mirage on PC, as well as on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. Additionally, Mirage is also available on iOS and Amazon Luna.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Valley of Memory Gameplay

Valley of Memory adds a ton of convenient gameplay improvements for the player.

Firstly, the Valley of Memory update adds replayable black box missions and contract. After you complete them once, you can play them again via the “Animus Sequences” section on your objective board. Or, you can also access them in the world.

Each replayable mission offers a unique challenge with different modifiers like:

No Eagle Vision

Only kill the Main Target

Avoid detection

Complete before the timer expires

Completing these levels earns you exclusive in-game rewards.

Secondly, the Valley of Memory Update improves the parkour experience with new settings. For example, you can now toggle on the ability to make manual jumps in order to climb, granting players more control over their movements. In addition to that comes a new parkour control scheme, allowing players to adjust side and back ejects.

Furthermore, Valley of Memory adds a new skill called Engineer 2, automatically added to Basim's skill stree. Overall, it allows him to equip any level 1 modifications to his tools. They also added a new level modification to all tools.

Additionally, Basim can also play his oud at certain locations after finding music sheets spread across the map via parkour challenges. Furthermore, the developers hinted that they created a “unique twist” on the black box missions.

Lastly, Valley of Memory adds two new difficulty levels, among many other fixes which you can see when the patch notes drop.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the Assassin's Creed Mirage Valley of Memory Release Date and Gameplay. We look forward to revisiting Basim's story after diving into the Claws of Awaji expansion back in Shadows.

