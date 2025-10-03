We wanted to share some of our top best Power Forward Builds for you to use in NBA 2K26 to create a great MyPLAYER for MyCAREER. Although the game offers many pre-built templates based on real players, the MyPLAYER builder allows you to create some unique builds of your own. Therefore, we listed three builds below that work well, depending on your play style.

What Are The Best Power Forward Builds To Use In NBA 2K26?

#1 Rebounding Badge King

Height: 6'9″

Weight: 244-249 lbs

Wingspan: 7'3″

As a Power Forward, your most important skills revolve around your ability to rebound, play good defense, and be a capable shooter.

With this build, you have a max 98 rating for offensive rebounds, and 99 for defensive. Furthermore, you have a max potential rating for Interior defense and blocking, with a 90 max steal rating. Additionally, this build grants access to 21 total Legend Badges if your character weighs 249 lbs.

Feel free to adjust the weight if badge levels don't mean as much. Perhaps you'd like to be faster with the ball, or just in general. Regardless, we feel this build works well for those who want to play PF as it should be.

Overall, I recommend this build the most because it feels most accurate to the position. I know online players use cheesy builds, but I honestly can't recommend those builds for single-player modes. Plus, teams play better when everyone can do what they were designed to do.

#2 Shooting Forward

Height: 6'8″

Weight: 247 lbs

Wingspan 7'1″ – 7'2″

I recommend this build for more confident PF players, who maybe won't need to rely on an offensive rebound attribute. In exchange, they become better shooters, defenders, and faster in general.

Furthermore, this build allows players with a 7'2″ wingspan access to 30 total badges with a Gold Tier or higher. And if you adjust the weight, you may just receive access to even better badges at the cost of speed. But overall, we like the attribute distribution here.

For players with a 7'1″ wingspan, you'll have access to two less total badges of Gold Tier or higher (28 total), but you'll be a more accurate shooter. Furthermore, you'll still be good at rebounding and defense.

#3 – Badge Enthusiast

Height: 6'9″

Weight: 254 lbs

Wingspan: 7'3″

If you care more about badges, rebounding, and dunks, then this build should work well for you. Overall, it gives you access to 22 total potential Legend Tier badges. Furthermore, you have 99 max defensive and offensive rebound attribute, as well as great Steal (90 max) and block (99) ratings.

However, you do sacrifice some shooting skills. Therefore, feel free to adjust the wingspan if you're looking to be a better mid-range or three-point shooter. However, doing so may affect the badge you have.

But with 99 max potential strength and diving dunk, you'll have no problem powering through defenders as you try to reach the basket. Again, feel free to adjust it to better suit your personal badge/attribute needs.

Overall, that includes our top best Power Forward Builds for NBA 2K26. We hope you enjoy using these builds. Furthermore, feel free to customize them to your liking if you want to earn a certain badge level or attribute rating. The best build is all about finding the one that works best for you.

