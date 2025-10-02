Brawl Stars Season 43 brings a new Brawl Pass with all sorts or rewards you can earn. Brawl-O-Ween is the theme of Season 43, with new cosmetics, new mode, and more to celebrate over the next 30+ days. This season, players can earn more power points, coins, and more from the Brawl Pass. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Brawl Stars Season 43 Brawl Pass Rewards.

Brawl Stars Season 43 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points Starr Drops, & More

The Trick or Treat event is LIVE! 😱🦇 Collect candy during the #Brawloween Season and open two kinds of boxes:

🎃 Trick Boxes have the new and old Brawl-O-ween Skins, Progression, Brawlers and more!

🍭 Treat Boxes are Trophy Boxes that you can upgrade to Ultra with candies!… pic.twitter.com/SrSpiBKPfB — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) October 2, 2025

TIER FREE PASS BRAWL PASS BRAWL PASS PLUS Free Tier 1000 Coins 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 1000 Power Points Player Pin – 2 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 4 100 Credits 100 Credits – 5 Starr Drop Player Pin – 6 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 8 100 Credits 100 Credits –

9 Starr Drop Player Pin – 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 12 100 Credits 100 Credits – 13 Starr Drop Player Pin – 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 16 100 Credits 100 Credits – 17 Starr Drop Player Pin – 18 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

19 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – . 21 Starr Drop New Spray – . 22 100 Credits 100 Credits – . 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points – . 25 300 Credits Unlock Epic Brawler (Or Boost Unlock) – . 26 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 28 100 Credits 100 Credits –

29 Starr Drop Player Pin – 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 32 100 Credits 100 Credits – 33 Starr Drop Player Pin – 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 36 100 Credits 100 Credits – 37 Starr Drop Player Pin – 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

39 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 41 Starr Drop Player Pin – 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 45 Starr Drop Player Icon – 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Old Hunter Crow Skin 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 48 3500 Coins 1000 Coins Death's Door Crow Skin

49 100 Credits 100 Credits – 50 Legendary Starr Drop Plague Doctor Crowc Skin Trick Or Treat Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 43 Rewards for the Free Pass & Brawl Pass. To level up your Pass, you must earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers earned via Starr Drops help boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 3,000 Power Points, 11,500 Coins, 1,300 Credits, and multiple Starr Drops of random rarities. Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop, as always. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive one of the game's newest Mythic Brawler, Mina.

Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players earn even more rewards. Essentially, Brawl Pass Players receive more credits to unlock brawlers, more bling to purchase skins, and more power points to upgrade brawlers. Additionally, you receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins. Furthermore, they receive a Streetwear EMZ Skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players can earn every single reward this season, along with a 20% XP boost, two additional EMZ skins, and more. They also receive more Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers with.

Overall, Season 43 brings the Brawl-O-Ween theme to the game. Players can collect candies during the event to unlock trick-or-treat boxes, which include new and old Brawl-O-Ween skins. Furthermore, the developers added new bosses in the game to tie in with the event. Earn candies, XP, and more as you unlock various rewards.

Best of luck earning all the different rewards you can in Season 43!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.