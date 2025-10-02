A new College Football 26 Update releases this week, adding a new Head to Head Ranked mode while also improving Gameplay. Furthermore, the update comes with bug fixes, as well as other presentational updates. Without further ado, let's look at everything new in the College Football 26 October Update.

College Football 26 October Title Update Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

Tomorrow’s #CFB26 Title Update: – Ultimate Team H2H Ranked Mode

– Route stem changes + more gameplay updates

– New uniforms + equipment Read the full breakdown in the Campus Huddle!

🔗: https://t.co/xePrcQ7XNf — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ultimate Team

Added new Head to Head Ranked Mode

Overall, this mode features seven ranks divided into 3 tiers. Each player starts “unranked”, but after five “placement” games, you'll receive one of the following ranks:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Elite

Hero

Champ

Top 100

Players rank up via earning points in the mode. Therefore, after earning enough points, you progress to the next tier. Furthermore, the amount of points you earn depends on your win/loss rating, as well as the rank of your opponent.

Additionally, players can be demoted if their point total falls below the average range of their current tier. And lastly, the Ranked Seasons reset every month.

There's all sorts of rewards for this mode, including:

End of Game 5,000 Coins for each win

Tier Advancement: Bronze Tier 1: 5,000 Coins Tier 2: 6,000 Coins Tier 3: 7,000 Coins Silver Tier 1: 8,000 Coins Tier 2: 10,000 Coins Tier 3: 12,000 Coins Gold Tier 1: 15,000 Coins Tier 2: 18,000 Coins Tier 3: 20,000 Coins Elite Tier 1: 25,000 Coins Tier 2: 30,000 Coins Tier 3: 35,000 Coins Hero Tier 1: 40,000 Coins TIer 2: 50,000 Coins Tier 3: 60,000 Coins Champion TIer 1: 70,000 Coins TIer 2: 80,000 Coins Tier 3: 90,000 Coins Top 100 100,000 Coins



Players who participated in Head to Head Ranked on the first of each month, you earn a specific tier of unique player item. Of course, it depends on what rank you achieved up to that point. Additionally, there'll be new end of season rewards to celebrate your accomplishments.

Gameplay

Passing Game:

Route Stem Logic Change – Updated route stems to a 3 yard minimum.

Additionally, expanded Pass Protection Options – All pass protection types are now available in Coach Adjustments (previously limited to Base).

Furthermore, fixed an issue where an unintentional bad snap would fly past the QB, resulting in a fumble when running Pistol – Spread: Jet Touch Pass.

Furthermore, fixed an issue where sometimes throwing the bubble route on Singleback Bunch TE: Alert Bubble play would result in a fumble because the receiver could not make the catch on a backwards pass.

Blocking:

Running Back Blocking Improvements – Running backs now handle TEX stunts more effectively when using Half Slide protection.

Fixed an issue where Pass Rushers were unable to consistently trigger Pass Rush Moves and would just remain in a blocking loop.

Tuning to allow defenders to attempt pass rush moves more frequently on each play.

Tuning to increase defender super-win chance for pass rushers with equal or slightly lower ratings than the blocker.

Tuning to increase bull-rush/push of the blocker towards the center of the pocket to increase natural pocket degradation.

Furthermore, fixed an issue where Offensive blockers were going too far downfield setting blocks on the Gun Bunch Str Nasty – Mtn Double Pass play resulting in Offensive Pass Interference being called.

Lastly, addressed an issue where the offensive line was failing to pick up 3-4 Tite Saw Blitz 0 allowing the Blitzing MLB to come through A-Gap untouched.

QB Contain:

QB Contain vs PA – On Play Action plays, Contain Defenders no longer use the surf technique which limited their ability to set the edge effectively.

Contain Logic Improvement – On normal pass plays, Contain Defenders will no longer abort their contain assignment prematurely while the QB is still a scramble threat.

Fixed an issue when Defenders in QB Contain were not appropriately steering themselves into the appropriate position to be able to effectively set the edge.

Article Continues Below

Running Game:

Addressed an issue where the RB’s initial move was not appropriately sending him up the field at the snap on Gun Tight Slot Open: HB Direct Snap.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to hand the ball off when running inside veer plays to the left.

Coverage:

Coach Adjustment RPO Defense – When users set their RPO Pass Key Coach Adjustment to Conservative, defenders will now cover the Seams and the Flats instead of playing their Run Fit assignments. Zone defenders now react more reliably to RPO passes when Coach Adjustments are applied

Post Play:

Fixed an issue where the ball would teleport and float during the bowling celebration after scoring a TD.

Presentation:

New Uniforms Available:

Arizona State Black Uniform

Florida Atlantic University New Home, Away, and Alternate Uniforms

James Madison University New Gold Helmet and Pants

Ole Miss New Realtree Helmet

Texas Tech Mahomes White Uniform & Throwback Uniform

Tulane Alternate Uniform

University of Alabama at Birmingham Updated Black Uniform

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Updated Black Uniform

University of Virginia 2025 Throwback Uniform

Wisconsin Throwback Uniform

New Equipment Pieces:

Nike Vapor Pro 1’s

Nike Vapor Speed 3’s

Nike Lebron IV Menace’s

Overall, that includes all the major updates from the latest College Football 26 Update for October, 2025. Additionally, we hope UT players enjoy the new mode. Furthermore, we hope the gameplay improvements and bug fixes lead to a more stress-free experience.

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Overall.