Mario Kart World features many characters, both old and new to the series, which will offer players a wide variety to choose from. You'll be racing against 23 other drivers in the game, which also suggests you'll have a lot of characters to choose from. But which classic characters from the Super Mario series will be burning their rubber this June? Let's see who has already been confirmed to be in the game so far.

Mario Kart World Roster – All Confirmed Characters So Far

Overall, the following characters are confirmed to be in Mario Kart World roster:

Mario Luigi Princess Peach Princess Daisy Yoshi (+ Different Color Variants) Birdo Toad Toadette Baby Mario Baby Luigi Baby Peach Baby Daisy Baby Rosalina Donkey Kong Pauline Rosalina Wario Waluigi Bowser Bowser Jr. King Boo Cataquack Shy Guy Koopa Troopa Lakitu Moo Moo Hammer Bro Chargin' Chuck Nabbit Monty Mole Sidestepper Penguin Biddybud Wiggler Stingby Pokey Spike Fish Bone Peepa (or other Mario Ghost enemy) Pianta Dolphin Goomba

This list includes all characters we could identify from the reveal trailer. However, there could possibly be more characters in the game's final launch. In the meantime, we're pretty impressed with the roster so far. It's nice not to see Bowser's children, Cat Skins, and Golden Skins take up half the roster. Furthermore, the roster seems to offer many characters from a variety of Mario games.

Furthermore, there's a possibility that we may have incorrectly identified some of the characters. While we did see a ghost driver in the trailer, we're not sure if it's Peepa or another ghost. Additionally, the inclusion of some characters like Fish Bone lead us to believe that Dry Bones could be in the game. And some characters like Pianta could have different color variations.

Furthermore, we would love to see other Mario characters like Piranha Plant or Petey Piranha, but we're pretty darn excited to see who we can already drive with!

Overall, you'll be able to play with these characters in a variety of modes. Firstly, you can try your hand at the classic Grand Prix Mode. But Mario Kart World offers a new Knockout Mode that really tests your ability to stay active in a race. However, if you prefer something peaceful, Free Roam mode lets you drive with any character on any of the maps.

Mario Kart World is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive launch title and the next entry in the series. We look forward to experiencing it ourselves this June.

