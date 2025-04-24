Jae-Yong, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at his attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Jae-Yong is a karaoke-loving office worker with the ability to attack and heal. He has two forms, which he can switch between by using his Super. Without further ado, let's take a look at Jae-Yong, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Jae-Yong Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

Overall, there are three ways to get Jae-Yong in Brawl Stars:

Unlock him for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) when he releases on Thursday, April 24th, 2025. Make sure Jae-Yong is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking him.

You can also potentially unlock him from a Mythic (1.90%) or Legendary (5.43%) Starr Drop.

Purchase the Jae-Yong Value Pack from the Shop for $19.99 USD (Limited Time Deal) Overall, the Value Pack includes Jae-Yong, 5000 Coins, 80 Gems, eight pins, a new spray, and the Jammin' Jae Skin

for $19.99 USD (Limited Time Deal)

Brawl Stars Jae-Yong Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Before getting into Jae-Yong's attacks, it's important to mention that he has two forms – Work Mode, and Play Mode – which he switches between using his Super. Regardless of which form he's using, his main attack is called “Work Hard, Play Hard”. And again, regardless of it's form, Jae-Yong fires a projectile that pierces through enemies to deal damage. However, we'll explain the differences with the attack in each mode.

If Jae-Yong is in Work Mode, he'll fire off a Briefcase that deals low damage, but creates a trail that speeds up Jae and his teammates. Meanwhile, in Party Mode, Jae's attacks deal more damage, and heals allies in its path.

To switch between the two modes, you need to use Jae-Yong's Super, Mix it Up! Again, depending on your current form, the Super can do one of two things:

When Activated in Work Mode: Created a small area around him that increases the movement speed of him and his allies.

When Activated in Party Mode: Jae-Yong instantly heals himself and allies in his vicinity.

Furthermore, Jae-Yong possesses a trait that lets him charge his Super over time.

The stats below represent Jae-Yong's stats at launch, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL Health Damage – Work Mode Damage – Party Mode Healing – Party Mode Super Healing 1 3400 750 850 650 750 2 3740 825 935 715 825 3 4080 900 1020 780 900 4 4420 975 1105 845 975 5 4760 1050 1190 910 1050 6 5100 1125 1275 975 1125 7 5440 1200 1360 1040 1200 8 5780 1275 1445 1105 1275 9 6120 1350 1530 1170 1350

10 6460 1425 1615 1235 1425 11 6800 1500 1700 1300 1500

Brawl Stars Jae-Yong Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Jae-Yong has two gadgets at launch:

Weekend Warrior – “Deals area damage and increases main attack damage for 5 sec.”

“Deals area damage and increases main attack damage for 5 sec.” Grim & Frostbitten – “Jae-yong slows enemies around him and his attacks will leave trails of slowing paperwork for 5 sec.”

Additionally, Jae-Yong has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

The Crowd Goes Wild – “Being near teammates gives Jae-yong a 10% speed boost per teammate in range.”

“Being near teammates gives Jae-yong a 10% speed boost per teammate in range.” Extra High Note –“Main Attacks now deal an additional 20% Damage per target pierced.”

Furthermore, Jae-Yong can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Jae-Yong Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

In terms of Gadgets, we prefer Weekend Warrior. The Area Damage and Damage Boost for five second goes a long way in helping Jae-Yong defeat enemies. He doesn't deal a lot of damage, so any opportunity to power him up should help you defeat foes. Time For A Slow Song works well if you need to slow an enemy, but more often than not we recommend damage.

For Star Powers, we recommend Extra High Note. This works especially well in modes like Hot Zone when you can get all the enemies bunched up in one spot. 20% Additional damage is no joke, allowing Jae-Yong to be more viable in combat. The speed boost from Crowd Goes Wild is nice, but I typically wouldn't recommend spending so much time huddling near your teammates.

For Gadgets, we recommend a Damage, Shield, or Gadget Recharge Gear. It always helps to deal extra damage, especially when in a pinch. A Shield Gear helps keep this healing attacker alive a bit longer. Furthermore, if you really like using Jae-Yong's gadgets, we recommend Gadget Recharge. Feel free to use whatever Gear's help you best!

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Jae-Yong In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Hot Zone

When all the enemies are bunched up together, Jae-Yong's main attack works quite well. And when you add Extra High Note, the potential damage output is well worth the amount of damage you can cause. Jae-Yong can help wipe an entire team depending on where the enemy is placed. Furthermore, his healing abilities can help his teammates within the Hot Zone.

Gem Grab

Like Hot Zone, Jae-Yong can take advantage of his piercing attacks. Enemies, especially uncoordinated ones, may all rush to the center to grab some Gems. This allows Jae-Yong to damage enemies with ease. Furthermore, as a healer, he can provide his fellow gem-grabber with some health as they try to survive.

Duo/Trio Showdown

By himself Jae-Yong struggles in Showdown. But with teammates to support, he works very well. Plus, with more enemies to attack, there's a higher chance for him to deal more piercing damage. Additionally, his healing capabilities make him useful in the long run when you need to stay alive.

Brawl Stars Jae-Yong Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Jae-Yong In?

Heist

Jae-Yong's low damage output does not make him ideal for Hot Zone. While your piercing damage could help wipe out enemies while damaging the safe, the truth is Jae-Yong's attacks won't wipe it out fast enough. His healing may help, but it won't make a world of difference.

Solo Showdown

Jae-Yong's abilities only help him so far in a game of Solo Showdown. His piercing attack may help destroy boxes faster, but he'll still need time to destroy them and receive the cubes. Additionally, Jae-Yong isn't equipped to deal with close-range brawlers who can make surprise attacks on him. We much prefer him in Solo Showdown.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Jae-Yong Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking him. And we hope you enjoy using Jae-Yong!

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.