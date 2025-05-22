The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4 Release Date arrives soon, with new zombies, multiplayer, and warzone content for everyone to enjoy. Furthermore, Season 4 brings along other general improvements like new Operators, Weapon attachments, a new zombies mode, and much more. Without further ado, let's dive right into the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4 Release Date.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4 Release Date – May 29th, 2025

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4 Release Date is Thursday, May 29th, 2025, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET. The update will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. But what exactly can players expect to see in the new season?

Multiplayer – Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4 Release Date

Overall, Season 4 of Black Ops 6 adds new maps and modes for players to enjoy. We'll start with the former:

New Maps: Shutdown [Launch] – 6v6, Core, Small-Sized Fugitive [Launch] – Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized Blitz [Launch] – Strike, 6v6/2v2, Small-Sized Eclipse [Mid-Season] – Strike, 6v6/2v2, Small-Sized Fringe [Mid-Season] – Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized



Additionally, three new modes are coming to Call of Duty Black Ops 6 in Season 4:

Team Elimination [Launch] Similar to Kill Confirmed, both teams must kill opponents and retrieve their dog tags to score points. Overall, you must hold on to more lives by the end if your team wants to win.

[Launch] One In The Chamber [In-Season] Each Operator starts with one pistol, one bullet, one knife, and three lives. However, bullets always kill on impact, and getting a kill gives you a bullet. The top three Operators end up in the Winner's Circle when the match ends.

[In-Season] Party Ops [In-Season] Complete random minigames and earn a high score. The player with the most points in the end wins.

[In-Season]

Furthermore, Season 4 of Black Ops 6 adds the new Grim Reaper Scorestreak. It's a Lethal Type Scorestreak that requires a score of 725 to use.

And for Ranked Players, the developers revealed all the Ranked Play Rewards for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4:

Get 10 Wins: “Pro Reissue AMES 85” AMES 85 Weapon Blueprint

Get 100 Wins: “Ranked Season 4 – 100 Wins” Large Decal

Silver: “Ranked Season 4 – Silver” Calling Card

Gold: “Ranked Season 4 – Gold” Calling Card and Charm

Platinum: “Ranked Season 4 – Platinum” Calling Card and Charm

Diamond: “Ranked Season 4 – Diamond” Calling Card and Charm

Crimson: “Ranked Season 4 – Crimson” Calling Card and Charm

Iridescent: “Ranked Season 4 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Charm

Top 250: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250” Calling Card and Charm

Season 04 Champion: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card

Overall, that includes all the main content coming to Multiplayer? But what about Zombies?

Zombies – Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4 Release Date

In Season 4 of Call of Duty Black Ops 6, players can try out Grief Mode, a limited-time zombies mode where two teams of four try to out-survive each other. It will be available on Liberty Falls, Terminus, Citadelle des Morts, The Tomb, and Shattered Veil. While the players cannot directly hurt each other, but can hinder their progress in a number of ways, like:

Blocking their path

Slowing them down with weapons, projectiles, or melee attacks.

In Grief Mode, players do no have access to Wonder Weapons or GobbleGums like: the Exit Strategy, Idle Eyes, Wonderbar!, Time Out, and Flavor Hex. But players still have access to other GobbleGums, the Mystery Box, Crafting Tables, Perk Machines, the Pack-a-Punch, and The Arsenal. So you'll still be more than prepared to fight off hordes of zombies. Additionally, Grief Mode still offers Armor Wall Buys, and the Der Wunderfizz machine.

Furthermore, the gameplay takes place in Grief Arenas. Overall, these are sub-sections of main zombies maps, where many things can happen. In each map, the critical doors within the map are already opened. Furthermore, the power is already turned on. But other door buys are inactive, restricting where you can go.

The action is constant and can get incredibly chaotic, due in part to your proximity to your opponents and the hordes of undead encroaching on your team, thanks to the Arena being a sub-section of the main Zombies map. These are known as “Grief Arenas.” Within a Grief Arena are a variety of features: Players who are downed can be revived at any time. Furthermore, a Wave Respawner brings all dead players back to life every three rounds. Up until Round 10 (or if two Capture Zones have been captured back-to-back), players can join an active game and join in on the action. They receive a short grace period to help them prepare for the waves of the undead. Salvage Pickups in Grief are worth 100 salvage, and any player can grab them. However, only the first to pick it up can receive the salvage. Matches also move a lot faster, with more zombies on the map to compensate for the eight players. The only enemy type to not appear in this mode are the bosses you encounter in regular Zombies. Throughout a match, your team will be tasked with taking over capture zones. These areas require you to kill enemies to trigger Griefs on the opposing team. But what exactly are Griefs? Griefs are temporary debuffs that negatively impact your enemies in a match. These include: A Weapon Damage Nerf

An Ammo Drain on all weapons (including stowed weapons)

An Elite Zombie spawn, which targets the Griefed team

Random Weapon Swaps every few seconds

And Reduced player movement with frost and ice coating Regardless of which Grief takes affect, rest assured it'll negatively impact the enemy team. Because of Griefs and Capture Zones, the game receives new score types: Capture Zone Kill – Awarded to Player Who defeated a zombie type during Capture Zone completion

Capture Zone Win – Awarded to the team that successfully took over the Capture Zone

Capture Zone Elite Kill – Awarded to a player who defeats the Elite spawned in the Capture Zone

Additionally, Zombies Mode is also receiving new GobbleGums, Augments, weapons, and more.

Shatter Blast Ammo Mod [Launch] – “Bullets deal explosive damage. Each bullet has a chance to create an explosion that destroys armor.” Major Augments Big Game – Usable against Elite enemies. Blast Chain – Three explosions occur in rapid succession after first explosion Blast Repair – Receive Armor Health for all enemy armor destroyed by Shatter Blast Minor Augments Blast Zone – Increased size of explosion Blast Boost – Increased explosion damage Blast Wave – Knocks down normal enemies with the explosion

GobbleGums Explosive Flourish (Epic) – Reloading weapon creates explosion around you (duration: 2 minutes) Flavor Hex (Legendary) – Activates one random Ultra GobbleGum Rainburps (Whimsical) – Killed zombies throw up rainbows (duration: 3 minutes)

Grim Reaper Support Weapon – 2,000 Salvage

Overall, that includes all the main content for Season 4 Zombies. But what about players looking to dive into Warzone this season?

Warzone – Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4 Release Date

Warzone will be receiving a new point of Interest called The Overlook, replacing some of the structures in Verdansk in the name of progress. The new area comes with new security checkpoints, areas of entry, and new ways to have fun. The map of Verdansk is evolving, so make sure to keep up when Season 4 launches.

In addition, new modes are coming to Warzone:

The first is called Clash LTM [Launch]. It's a 52 v 52 Team DeathMatch Mode where you also earn points by completing contracts, capturing domination points or crates. Furthermore, you'll have access to a wide variety of vehicles in subsections of the Verdansk map. Additionally, you'll be able to pick up or buy new weapons through buy stations.

In each match events will take place to shake up the flow of the game. From Fire Sales to Crate Drops, take advantage of these events to earn more buy points and grab some good gear.

A new Field Upgrade called Door Barricade also makes its way into Season 4. Like the name suggests, use this barricade to block entry into a door, forcing enemies to take another route. Plus, if you're being chased by foes, this Barricade makes for a neat buffer to keep you protected.

Additionally, there's a new Hand Cannon Killstreak coming at Launch, which you can grab as rare loot. Use that, along with SAM Turrets located around the map to give yourself an edge on the battlefield. Travel by train, and use UAV Towers (for $2,000) to see enemies around the map.

Furthermore, five power-ups can be acquired in Clash Mode, giving the player even more of an advantage in combat. Pick these up as possible loot throughout the match:

Hunter (Red Aura) – Highlights enemies and allies, the latter which are visible through walls. Applies Tracker & High Alert Perks

Speed Boost (Yellow Aura) – Prevents Fall damage + provides 20% speed boost to player movement

Regeneration Aura (Green Aura) – Refills your health + armor by roughly 20% per second. Furthermore, allies within your radius also receive the benefit

Double Down (Blue Aura) – Grants two points per enemy Operator elimination

Kill Mag (Purple Aura) – Refills active weapon magazine after a kill + increases reload speed

Additionally, Warzone is receiving another new mode called Havoc Royale LTM. This 44 player mode, teams of four enter gas circles with new modifiers to shake things up. But the same rules still apply – Survive to win. Lastly, Resurgence Casual makes its way into the game in Season 4, allowing for a more relaxed experience for players to learn how the mode works.

Overall, that includes all of the major details for the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4 Release Date. In addition to the content above, there'll be new weapons, new Warzone Ranked Play rewards, and much more. We hope you enjoy everything Season 4 of Black Ops 6 has to offer.

