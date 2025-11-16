Austin Reaves talked about the unique feat LeBron James and Bronny James pulled off during the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

LeBron is preparing for his 23rd NBA season, a historic league record. He has yet to make his season debut due to a nerve injury that sidelined him to start the 2025-26 campaign. He is nearing his debut as he is practicing with the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' G-League affiliate.

Bronny is going through his second season in the NBA. While his father completes his recovery, the young guard has made impacts off the bench in short spurts throughout his appearances this year. This game, however, saw him make the first start of his career.

Reaves reflected on the unique situation after the game. He quipped about the father-son duo, describing it as an awesome moment for the two players.

“How about Bronny starting in the NBA and LeBron's assigned to the G League. That's awesome,” Reaves said.

"How about Bronny starting in the NBA and LeBron's assigned to the G League. That's awesome" – Austin Reaves 😂

How Austin Reaves, Lakers played against Bucks

While LeBron James remains on the sidelines, Austin Reaves and Bronny James helped the Lakers take care of business with a 119-95 blowout win over the Bucks.

Los Angeles performed at a high level on both sides of the ball. They took a 30-18 lead after the first quarter and didn't slow down, outscoring Milwaukee 35-16 in the second period. Even though the Bucks cut the deficit by 11 in the third quarter, it was too late as the Lakers generated enough offense to fend off a potential rally.

Shot selection, rebounding and steals played big factors in the first half. The Lakers cruised in all three categories by shooting 49% from the field, including 39% from three, while recording 47 rebounds and 13 steals. It was the opposite for the Bucks, who made just 40% of their total shot attempts while grabbing 39 rebounds and having six steals.

Four players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles throughout the contest. Luka Doncic led the way with 41 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 9-of-19 from the field, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 18-of-20 from the free-throw line. Austin Reaves came next with 25 points and eight assists, Deandre Ayton put up 20 points and 10 rebounds assists, while Jaxson Hayes provided 10 points and six rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 10-4 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are above the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns while trailing the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.

After this matchup, the Lakers will be at home for their next contest. They host the Utah Jazz on Nov. 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET.