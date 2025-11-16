Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains sidelined, and his return timeline is uncertain as the club prepares for a short week, coach and league sources said Thursday. Adam Schefter reported that Stroud will miss Sunday’s game at Tennessee, and it’s unclear whether he can clear concussion protocol in time for the Texans’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Stroud exited the Texans’ Nov. 2 game at Denver after a hit that left him with a concussion; he completed six of 10 passes for 79 yards before leaving. The setback forced Houston to name Davis Mills the starter for Sunday’s game in Nashville. Mills led a comeback win in relief recently and will again be asked to steady the offense while medical staff monitor Stroud’s symptoms.

The complication for the Texans begins with a compressed timeline. NFL concussion protocol requires symptom resolution and clearance from an independent neurologist before a player can resume contact or return to game action. With Houston slated to play on Thursday, only four days after Sunday’s game, the medical staff face a small window to get Stroud through evaluations and, if necessary, ramp him into practice. That short turnaround is why the team and league sources describe his Week 12 status as “uncertain.”

Article Continues Below

Coach DeMeco Ryans has emphasized a cautious approach since the injury, prioritizing long-term health over quick returns. The Texans likely will lean on Mills and schematic adjustments if Stroud remains in protocol; that means more conservative play-calling and a heavier reliance on the run game and short-area throws to protect their backup and manage the clock.

For Houston’s playoff hopes and offensive rhythm, the difference between having Stroud or Mills under center matters. If Stroud clears protocol, the Texans get back their budding franchise quarterback; if he does not, Houston must navigate a crucial two-game stretch without his mobility and timing. Either way, the team will put player health first and wait for the medical green light before making any decision.