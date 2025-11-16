The Los Angeles Chargers went 14 players deep in their NFL injury report on Wednesday, with Quentin Johnston looking in danger of missing the Jacksonville Jaguars contest on Sunday.

But the Bolts and head coach Jim Harbaugh witnessed a huge boost on Friday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport later revealed what that boost is on Saturday evening.

“WR Quentin Johnston, dealing with a shin injury, was a full participant on Friday. A sign that’s he’s expected to go on Sunday,” Rapoport posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Johnston managed to provide Justin Herbert a big target on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He managed to fight off his lower body ailment to catch five passes for 42 yards — leading LA in receptions that evening.

Has Chargers' Quentin Johnston shed ‘bust' label?

Johnston appeared to be heading for an early NFL exit following a rough rookie campaign.

That was during the era of Brandon Staley in 2023. Still, Johnston struggled to find any footing in the offense — settling for a lowly 38 receptions for a first-round selection. Worse, the city of LA watched Puka Nacua go from fifth-rounder to 100-catch wideout for the Rams.

Johnston has since flourished under Harbaugh. He improved his reception totals to 55 while also racking up 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Now the former TCU star has caught 37 passes through 10 games, totaling 502 yards and six touchdowns. Johnston even fought off an early-season hamstring injury as well to put together those 2025 numbers.

The towering 6-foot-5 WR looks like he'll be a go in Jacksonville. However, the Chargers appear to have Trevor Penning ready to step in for left tackle.