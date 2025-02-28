The Forza Horizon 5 Release Date for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) has been confirmed, with a new trailer showing off some gameplay. The racing video game was on Xbox and PC for four years, and now PlayStation players will get a chance to add it to their collection. This also marks the first time a Forza game is appearing on PlayStation, or any console other than Xbox. Without further ado, let's take a look.

Forza Horizon PS5 Release Date – April 29th, 2025

The Forza Horizon PS5 Release Date is Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, with an Early Access launch date of Friday, April 25th, 2025. There are currently three editions of the game available for pre-order:

Standard Edition – $59.99

– $59.99 Deluxe Edition – $79.99 Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass

– $79.99 Premium Edition – $99.99 Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Early Access Release – April 25th, 2025 Rally Adventure Welcome Pack VIP Membership

$99.99

Players who pre-order the game receive the following rewards on launch day:

5000 Forzathon Points

5 Backstage Passes

2021 Mercedes-AMG One

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay

Forza Horizon 5 is a racing game that takes place in an open world environment. In fact, Forza Horizon 5 features the biggest map in the series yet. Within it, you're free to explore, encountering scenic locations and witnessing some intense weather.

There's tons of things to do in Forza Horizon 5. From Live Events, to Multiplayer matches, there's tons of things to do to keep you from getting bored. If you want something short, check out Horizon Arcade, which offers a series of mini-games.

But if you want to race for real, there's no shortage of race types you can participate in within Horizon Open. You'll drag, drift, break, and press the medal across a variety of race types against others online. And because of the map's expansive size, there'll be a ton of unique scenic views to keep you entertained for the long run.

Forza Horizon Five features racing types like Road Racing, Street Racing, Cross Country, Dirt Racing, and more. But that's just the beginning. You'll encounter all sorts of surprises whenever you're driving through Mexico in Forza Horizon 5.

The game also featured over 500 cars at launch, and that number has soared past 800 since. And as you play throughout different events, you'll get behind the wheel of various unique cars.

Since its release, the game has seen many content updates and additions. So while PlayStation players had to wait for Forza Horizon 5, they'll be able to enjoy many of the game's newer additions sooner rather than later.

Forza Horizon 5 Story

Forza Horizon 5 does have a Campaign mode, which are all tied to the different racing types that appear in the game. Each story provides you with new characters, new events, and different rides to enjoy. Plus, you'll unlock more content by completing these story missions.

Essentially, the story offers a bunch of different challenges for you to participate in. But most of all, they provide a convenient way to understand the gameplay, while learning about the different race types.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Forza Horizon 5 PS5 Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, and more. We hope PlayStation players enjoy checking it out for the first time ever. In the meantime, feel free to check the Forza Horizon 5 Review Scores from its original launch.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.