In Crimson Desert, players can fast travel across the map of Pywel, saving them lots of time when exploring the map. But new players may not know about the mechanic or how to use it. Therefore, we created this guide to show players how to fast travel in Crimson Desert. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How to Fast Travel in Crimson Desert

To fast travel in Crimson Desert:

Enter the map screen

Select an Abyss Nexus or Abyss Cresset location

Press Triangle (PlayStation) or Y (Xbox) to Teleport Player must be standing still, away from a combat zone, and off their mount before fast traveling.



Overall, the act of fast traveling in Crimson Desert is quite easy. All you need to do is open your Map Screen, select an Abyss Nexus or Cresset that you've activated or completed, and press the corresponding button to Teleport. You'll know if it works when you see Kliff walk through a portal and a mini cutscene plays out.

However, there's quite a few things you need to do before fast traveling. Firstly, you need to find and activate an Abyss Nexus or Cresset in order to use it for teleportation.

An Abyss Nexus is a small circular stone-like structure that lights up blue when you stand on it for a brief moment. These points primarily serve as fast travel points in both the continent of Pywel and the Abyss Realm. You can find Nexuses within Mysterious Energies marked on your map.

An Abyss Cresset may take a bit more time to activate. You may also find these when investigating a mysterious energy. But in order to activate an Abyss Cresset, you must complete the puzzle associated with it. Some puzzles aren't too bad, but others can definitely take time to complete, especially without a guide. However, in addition to earning a fast travel point, you also earn an Abyss Artifact.

Additionally, you also need to stand still before using the fast travel mechanic in Crimson Desert. Furthermore, being engaged in combat and riding a mount also prevent you from fast traveling.

However, players discovered that if you stand on an Abyss Nexus when using the fast travel button, you skip the whole teleportation sequence. The developers did actually shorten that cutscene, but this method still works a lot faster.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know on how to fast travel in Crimson Desert. Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.