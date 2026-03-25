In Crimson Desert, players can upgrade their skills for any of the game's three characters by acquiring Abyss Artifacts. But how do you find these artifacts, and how do you use them? In this guide, we'll go over the different ways you can get Abyss Artifacts in Crimson Desert for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Get Abyss Artifacts in Crimson Desert?

Overall, there are various ways to unlock Abyss Artifacts in Crimson Desert, including:

Defeating A Certain Amount of Enemies (Repeatable)

Acquiring Abyss Cressets

Completing Sealed Artifact Challenges

Completing Certain Main & Side Quests

Exploring the World/Ancient Ruins

Completing Abyss Island Puzzles

Purchasing Artifacts from specific vendors

The simplest way to “grind” for Abyss Artifacts in Crimson Desert is to defeat enemies. On the left side of your minimap is a black bar that slowly fills yellow for each enemy you defeat. After defeating a certain amount of enemies, you'll receive one Abyss Artifact. This process can be repeated many times.

For early-game players, I recommend playing through the House Roberts Quest until you're tasked with defeating the Crimson Nightmare. Outside of this boss' camp are several enemies that respawn often. Personally, I kept fighting these enemies until I either died or killed them all. Instead of heading to Crimson Nightmare, I would leave and come back to respawn the enemies.

That's not the only area this strategy works. During and after the Reed Devil boss fight, there will be several enemies near the location he resided in. These scarecrows respawn pretty often as well, making it another solid early-game area.

But if you don't feel like grinding, fret not. Players may also find Abyss Artifacts in the open-world. Scattered across Pywel, players can find:

More Abyss Artifacts (Open-World, Quests, Vendors)

Abyss Cressets

Sealed Abyss Artifacts

Article Continues Below

Throughout the world of Pywel lay many Abyss Artifacts. While exploring the open-world, you may discover an Artifact within someone's home, or a vendor may be selling one. Additionally, some main and side quests reward the player with an Artifacts. You can see a quests' reward in the Journal Menu when paused.

Abyss Cressets act as fast-travel points along with Abyss Nexuses. However, Cressets contain an Artifact, making them worth the search.

However, not all Artifacts are so easy to find. Some may be hidden in Ancient Ruins, or may require players to solve a puzzle. And just warning: many of these puzzles do not come with yellow tape. You'll need to use your brain (or YouTube) to find the solution. But the effort is well worth the reward.

Additionally, you may also find Sealed Abyss Artifacts on your journey. These take up a slot in your inventory and require you to complete a challenge before you can activate the artifact.

Some Challenges are very easy to complete. One in particular requires the player to block 10 arrows with their shield. Well if you just waltz into bandit camp and hold L1/LB, you'll likely block a few in no time. Other challenges require more skill, are timed, or may task you with using weapons you don't usually use.

Overall, that includes all the different ways you can unlock Abyss Artifacts in Crimson Desert. Overall, we hope this guide helps you in your efforts to upgrade Kliff, Damiane

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