Developer Milestone S.r.l. revealed a first look of MotoGP 26 Gameplay this week, showing off the revamped physics model, new courses, 1000cc bikes, and more. This fifteen minute gameplay reveal gives fans an idea of what they can expect as we await for the game's arrival. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

MotoGP 26 Gameplay Reveal – Everything You Need to Know

The 15 minute MotoGP 26 Gameplay Reveal arrived this week, featuring 1000cc production bikes, a renewed physics system, and more. While MotoGP 26 looks to bring a familiar experience to last year's game, this first look gives us glimpses at brand new features and other improvements.

Right off the bat, experienced MotoGP players may notice the renewed physics system at work. Handling through corners looks a lot more natural, and we can also see how weather conditions were much more impactful. You can see what I mean about seven minutes and 30 seconds into the video, where we see rain in Silverstone.

MotoGP also adds new rider-based handling system with new animations for riders. It's a bit harder to talk about this system by just watching, but it's cool to see a system that makes each driver feel unique. It feels enticing to try each driver out to find the right one for you.

The new gameplay reveal also shows off a new location for the Race-Off game mode, set in the UK. Here, you can ride in one of two tracks across disciplines like Motard, Minibikes, or Flat Track.

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Of course, these are just some of the new features and improvements coming to the game.

Milestone plans to introduce a new dynamic ratings system that updates as the MotoGP Championship progresses. All official riders for the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 will be in MotoGP 26. Furthermore, players can unlock more content via collectible card packs. These contain cards of different rarities and exclusive artwork.

Lastly, MotoGP also features a Pro and Arcade experience similar to RIDE 6. The latter offers a simplified experience for newcomers to the genre. Additionally, the game features cross-play which supports 22-player grids (excluding Switch 1 and 2), an advanced graphic editor, and much more.

And of course, MotoGP 26 will have a career mode that brings tons of new changes. From a full 3D Paddock, and new ways to prep for your race, Career mode will try to be bigger and better than ever.

Overall, that includes everything from the MotoGP 26 gameplay reveal. We look forward to hearing more about the game as we await its launch this April.

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