In WWE 2K25, players need VC if they want to unlock wrestlers, cosmetics, and much more. Like any other 2K game, players can purchase VC with real money, but how do you earn it in-game for free. WWE 2K25 does technically offer a few different ways for players to earn VC. Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look.

How Do You Get VC in WWE 2K25?

Overall, there are a few different ways you can earn VC in WWE 2K25, without spending your money:

Playing Matches on The Island (New-Gen Only)

Playing Online Matches

Redeem Locker Codes

Firstly, a consistent way to earn VC is by playing WWE 2K25's The Island Mode. Unfortunately, the payout per fight is pretty low here, but this will help you unlock wrestlers from the Store, who only cost 1,000 VC. However, if you want to collect cosmetic items (some which cost well over 10,000 VC), you'll be hard-pressed for currency.

Sadly, PC Players won't be able to utilize this tactic, as The Island is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Hopefully next year's iteration brings PC players a the best version possible.

Furthermore, playing against others online in general helps you earn VC too. But like The Island, you receive very little per match. Again, this is useful if you're only unlocking certain wrestlers, but you won't be buying too many MyFACTION Packs.

Additionally, keep an eye out for new Locker Codes, which sometimes offer VC upon redemption. During WWE 2K25's lifespan, there'll be plenty of Locker Codes revealed in connection with events and more. With events like WrestleMania 41 and more on the way, expect new Locker Codes to celebrate the event.

Of course, players can still purchase VC packs from the store, which cost real money. Honestly, we recommend you do NOT purchase VC, as it won't really be worth it in the long run. A new WWE 2K game doesn't let you carry over any VC or content you purchased. Therefore, we recommend saving your hard-earned money.

Overall, that includes all the currently known ways of earning VC in WWE 2K25. We wish you the best of luck in earning VC to unlock wrestlers from the store, and earn items on The Island. If you play on PC, then we really do hope to see more ways for you to earn VC in the future.

