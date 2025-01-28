The WWE 2K25 Release Date has been confirmed, with a new trailer showing off Gameplay and more. Furthermore, we now know about the game's different editions, cover stars, and early access dates ahead of launch. This year, WWE 2K25 brings love to every mode, adding new content in virtually every aspect of the game. Without further ado, let's take a look.

WWE 2K25 Release Date – March 14th, 2025

The WWE 2K25 Release Date is Friday, March 14th, 2025, with an Early Access Release Date March 7th, 2025. It is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Furthermore, three different editions of the game are available for pre-order:

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition – $69.99 Base Game Wyatt Sicks Pack WWE 2K24 Standard Edition*

WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition – $99.99 All Standard Edition Content Up to 7 Days Early Access Deadman Edition Bonus Pack Season Pass 15,000 VC

WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition – $129.99 All Standard Edition Content The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack Deadman Edition Bonus Pack Ringside Pass The Rock Nation of Domination Pack



*- indicates pre-order bonus

Regardless of which version you pre-order, you receive a free digital copy of WWE 2K24's Standard Edition. Therefore, while you wait for the next WWE 2K game, this makes for a great deal.

WWE 2K25 Gameplay

WWE 2K25 brings the classic WWE 2K experience we've all come to love and cherish over the years. However, 2K25 brings plenty of improvements across the board.

WWE 2K25 features an all new 2K Showcase centered on “The Bloodline's Dynasty”. Hosted by Paul Heyman, this showcase celebrates The Bloodline, and with the extended Anoa'i family. Cover Athlete Roman Reigns highlights the cast of wrestlers, but other stars like The Rock, Jacob Fatu, and more are present. Re-live history, or create your own in the newest 2K showcase.

And speaking of wrestlers, the game will feature over 300 playable wrestlers from multiple generations. Want Cody Rhodes to fight Rey Mysterio just for the fun of it? How about The Undertaker vs. Rhea Ripley? In WWE 2K25, you'll be able to play Intergender matches, letting men and women compete against each other.

Furthermore, WWE 2K25 adds an all-new world called “The Island”. This location is broken off into different places, all of which focus on different themes. On the Island, you can challenge other players, complete quests and challenges, and participate in live events. Throughout your experience, you'll unlock new items while upgrading your MySUPERSTAR throughout a story. However, this mode will only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

MyGM Online returns with online multiplayer for up to four players. Overall, the mode will work like usual, but with a more General Managers, cross-Brand Premium Live Events and more to choose from.

MyFACTION also makes a return, of course. Firstly, there's 50 new stages in Faction Wars, along with new node types. Furthermore, Proving Grounds is being replaced by World Tour, which enables a more non-linear approach to the mode. Expect new themed card packs, goals, and more seasonal content.

Yet another mode to expect includes MyRISE, where you guide your MySUPERSTAR to glory. This year, the MyRISE Storyline features Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrating the NXT to take over the WWE. Additionally, MyRISE adds new personality choices that lead to specific storylines. Furthermore, expect new environments, arenas, characters, usable objects, and more.

And when it comes to creativity, Universe and the Creation Suite both received a ton of love this year. Create the manager, arena, Superstar, move set, and crowd signs of your dreams in WWE 2K25. Promos return to universes, with new multiple promo types to make new cutscenes and branching choices. The WWE 2K series has always thrived in this department, and we look forward to seeing what the developers add this year.

WWE 2K25 Story

As mentioned before, WWE 2K25 features multiple stories across different modes. MySUPERSTAR follows the story of your created character throughout their career. Meanwhile, MyRISE adds a fun twist, with replay value thanks to the new personality choices. And then 2K Showcase follows the history of the Bloodline, which you can either re-live or re-create. Overall, expect a ton of new content to enjoy when WWE 2K25 launches this year.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the WWE 2K25 Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, and more. We hope you enjoy the upcoming installment. In the meantime, feel free to check our review of WWE 2K24.

For more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.