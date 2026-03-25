The Seattle Seahawks have been on top of the world for the past few months as the Super Bowl champions, and things have only gotten better for them. Jaxon Smith-Njigba agreed to a historic contract extension that is worth $168.6 million over four years, which makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, and he deserves it after the season that he had.

During his press conference, Smith-Njigba was asked what's next after accomplishing all the things that he did last season, and the answer was simple.

“The only thing better than one Super Bowl is two. Just working to get there and whatever my team needs from me, I make sure to get it done,” Smith-Njigba said.

Reporter: You were Offensive Player of the Year, won a Super Bowl, and are now the highest-paid WR. What’s next for you? Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “The only thing better than one Super Bowl is two.” 🔥 (🎥 @Seahawks) pic.twitter.com/wCH9x3Rxks — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2026

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There were no lies told, and the Seahawks are hoping that they can get back next season to defend their title, but there's no doubt it will be a tougher road ahead. They also lost some key players on offense, such as Kenneth Walker III, which means other players will have to step up. That also means that Smith-Njigba could have an even more productive season.

Since Smith-Njigba reset the wide receiver market, many are wondering who will be the next player in line to get a big deal. All signs point to Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, but as of now, it looks like they may be worried about getting deals done with other players on the team first. When it is time for an extension, it would not be a surprise if Nacua surpasses the amount that Smith-Njigba received.

It was just announced that the Seahawks will open up the regular season on Sept. 9, which is a Wednesday. It's still uncertain who their opponent will be, but once the schedules start to leak, everyone will know.