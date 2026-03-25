NBC hasn't been much of a player in MLB coverage in recent years, but the Universal network is returning to broadcast regular season baseball games for the 2026 season. In fact, there will be more diversity in MLB broadcasting than ever before this upcoming season, which officially begins on March 25 and will see Opening Day take place on March 26. Fans aren't used to watching NBC and Peacock games, so how can they tune in, and just what is the NBC/Peacock schedule for this season?
How to watch NBC and Peacock MLB games
NBC coverage will begin right away, as the company will be covering the very first game of Opening Day when the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets at 1 p.m. ET on March 26. The first primetime slot of the season will be NBC-covered, too. The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the back-to-back champion Los Angeles Dodgers at 8 p.m. ET. Most television providers include NBC in their TV packages, and Peacock streaming services start as low as $7.99 a month.
Sunday Night Baseball schedule
Note: All times are in Eastern and found here
- March 26 at 1 p.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates @ New York Mets – NBC/Peacock
- March 26 at 8 p.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers – NBC/Peacock
- March 29 at 7 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians @ Seattle Mariners – Peacock
- April 5 at 7 p.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ Detroit Tigers – Peacock
- April 12 at 7 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians @ Atlanta Braves – NBC/Peacock
- April 19 at 7 p.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies – Peacock
- April 26 at 7 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels @ Kansas City Royals – Peacock
- May 3 at 7 p.m.: Texas Rangers @ Detroit Tigers – Peacock
- May 10 at 7 p.m.: Detroit Tigers @ Kansas City Royals – Peacock
- May 17 at 7 p.m.: San Diego Padres @ Seattle Mariners – Peacock
- May 24 at 7 p.m.: Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Angels – Peacock
- May 31 at 7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs @ St. Louis Cardinals – NBC/Peacock
- June 7 at 8 p.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Chicago Cubs – NBC/Peacock
- June 14 at 7 p.m.: Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox – NBC/Peacock
- June 21 at 7 p.m.: New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies – NBC/Peacock
- June 28 at 7 p.m.: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox – NBC/Peacock
- July 5 at 12:30 p.m.: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves – NBC/Peacock
- July 5 at 7 p.m.: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers – NBC/Peacock
- July 19 at 7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees – NBC/Peacock
- July 26 at 7 p.m.: New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies – NBC/Peacock
- August 2 at 7 p.m.: Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers – NBC/Peacock
- August 9 at 8 p.m.: Houston Astros @ San Diego Padres – NBC/Peacock
- August 16 at 7 p.m.: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros – NBC/Peacock
- August 23 at 3 p.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Boston Red Sox – NBC/Peacock
- August 30 at 3 p.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Chicago Cubs – NBC/Peacock
- August 30 at 7 p.m.: Houston Astros @ New York Mets – NBC/Peacock
- September 6 at 3 p.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies – NBC/Peacock
- September 6 at 7 p.m.: Toronto Blue Jays @ Kansas City Royals – Peacock
- September 7 at 8 p.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ San Francisco Giants – NBC/Peacock
- September 13 at 7 p.m.: San Diego Padres @ San Francisco Giants – Peacock
- September 20 at 7 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Baltimore Orioles – Peacock
Sunday Leadoff schedule
- May 3 at 12:30 p.m.: Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins – Peacock
- May 10 at 12 p.m.: Washington Nationals @ Miami Marlins – Peacock
- May 17 at 12 p.m.: Miami Marlins @ Tampa Bay Rays – Peacock
- May 24 at 12 p.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Toronto Blue Jays – Peacock
- May 31 at 12 p.m.: Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles – Peacock
- June 7 at 3 p.m.: Washington Nationals @ Arizona Diamondbacks – Peacock
- June 14 at 12 p.m.: Miami Marlins @ Pittsburgh Pirates – Peacock
- June 21 at 3 p.m.: Minnesota Twins @ Arizona Diamondbacks – Peacock
- June 28 at 3 p.m.: Athletics @ Los Angeles Angels – Peacock
- July 5 at 12:30 p.m.: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves – NBC/Peacock
- July 12 at 12 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Pittsburgh Pirates – Peacock
- July 19 at 12 p.m.: Chicago White Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays – Peacock
- July 26 at 12 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians @ Tampa Bay Rays – Peacock
- August 2 at 3 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Angels – Peacock
- August 9 at 12 p.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Washington Nationals – Peacock
- August 16 at 12 p.m.: Baltimore Orioles @ Tampa Bay Rays – Peacock
- August 23 at 4 p.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Arizona Diamondbacks – Peacock
- August 30 at 12 p.m.: Miami Marlins @ Washington Nationals – Peacock
Star Spangled Sunday schedule (July 5th)
- 12:30 p.m.: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves – NBC/Peacock
- 1 p.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Washington Nationals – Peacock
- 1 p.m.: Baltimore Orioles @ Cincinnati Reds – Peacock
- 1:30 p.m.: Minnesota Twins @ New York Yankees – Peacock
- 2 p.m.: Chicago White Sox @ Cleveland Guardians – Peacock
- 2:30 p.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs – Peacock
- 3 p.m.: Philadelphia Phillies @ Kansas City Royals – Peacock
- 3:30 p.m.: Detroit Tigers @ Texas Rangers – Peacock
- 3:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay Rays @ Houston Astros – Peacock
- 4 p.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies – Peacock
- 4 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Arizona Diamondbacks – Peacock
- 4:30 p.m.: Miami Marlins @ Athletics – Peacock
- 5 p.m.: Toronto Blue Jays @ Seattle Mariners – Peacock
- 7 p.m.: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers – NBC/Peacock
- 9:30 p.m.: Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Angels – Peacock