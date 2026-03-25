NBC hasn't been much of a player in MLB coverage in recent years, but the Universal network is returning to broadcast regular season baseball games for the 2026 season. In fact, there will be more diversity in MLB broadcasting than ever before this upcoming season, which officially begins on March 25 and will see Opening Day take place on March 26. Fans aren't used to watching NBC and Peacock games, so how can they tune in, and just what is the NBC/Peacock schedule for this season?

How to watch NBC and Peacock MLB games

NBC coverage will begin right away, as the company will be covering the very first game of Opening Day when the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets at 1 p.m. ET on March 26. The first primetime slot of the season will be NBC-covered, too. The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the back-to-back champion Los Angeles Dodgers at 8 p.m. ET. Most television providers include NBC in their TV packages, and Peacock streaming services start as low as $7.99 a month.

Sunday Night Baseball schedule

Note: All times are in Eastern and found here

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March 26 at 1 p.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates @ New York Mets – NBC/Peacock

March 26 at 8 p.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers – NBC/Peacock

March 29 at 7 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians @ Seattle Mariners – Peacock

April 5 at 7 p.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ Detroit Tigers – Peacock

April 12 at 7 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians @ Atlanta Braves – NBC/Peacock

April 19 at 7 p.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies – Peacock

April 26 at 7 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels @ Kansas City Royals – Peacock

May 3 at 7 p.m.: Texas Rangers @ Detroit Tigers – Peacock

May 10 at 7 p.m.: Detroit Tigers @ Kansas City Royals – Peacock

May 17 at 7 p.m.: San Diego Padres @ Seattle Mariners – Peacock

May 24 at 7 p.m.: Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Angels – Peacock

May 31 at 7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs @ St. Louis Cardinals – NBC/Peacock

June 7 at 8 p.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Chicago Cubs – NBC/Peacock

June 14 at 7 p.m.: Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox – NBC/Peacock

June 21 at 7 p.m.: New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies – NBC/Peacock

June 28 at 7 p.m.: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox – NBC/Peacock

July 5 at 12:30 p.m.: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves – NBC/Peacock

July 5 at 7 p.m.: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers – NBC/Peacock

July 19 at 7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees – NBC/Peacock

July 26 at 7 p.m.: New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies – NBC/Peacock

August 2 at 7 p.m.: Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers – NBC/Peacock

August 9 at 8 p.m.: Houston Astros @ San Diego Padres – NBC/Peacock

August 16 at 7 p.m.: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros – NBC/Peacock

August 23 at 3 p.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Boston Red Sox – NBC/Peacock

August 30 at 3 p.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Chicago Cubs – NBC/Peacock

August 30 at 7 p.m.: Houston Astros @ New York Mets – NBC/Peacock

September 6 at 3 p.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies – NBC/Peacock

September 6 at 7 p.m.: Toronto Blue Jays @ Kansas City Royals – Peacock

September 7 at 8 p.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ San Francisco Giants – NBC/Peacock

September 13 at 7 p.m.: San Diego Padres @ San Francisco Giants – Peacock

September 20 at 7 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Baltimore Orioles – Peacock

Sunday Leadoff schedule

May 3 at 12:30 p.m.: Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins – Peacock

May 10 at 12 p.m.: Washington Nationals @ Miami Marlins – Peacock

May 17 at 12 p.m.: Miami Marlins @ Tampa Bay Rays – Peacock

May 24 at 12 p.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Toronto Blue Jays – Peacock

May 31 at 12 p.m.: Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles – Peacock

June 7 at 3 p.m.: Washington Nationals @ Arizona Diamondbacks – Peacock

June 14 at 12 p.m.: Miami Marlins @ Pittsburgh Pirates – Peacock

June 21 at 3 p.m.: Minnesota Twins @ Arizona Diamondbacks – Peacock

June 28 at 3 p.m.: Athletics @ Los Angeles Angels – Peacock

July 5 at 12:30 p.m.: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves – NBC/Peacock

July 12 at 12 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Pittsburgh Pirates – Peacock

July 19 at 12 p.m.: Chicago White Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays – Peacock

July 26 at 12 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians @ Tampa Bay Rays – Peacock

August 2 at 3 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Angels – Peacock

August 9 at 12 p.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Washington Nationals – Peacock

August 16 at 12 p.m.: Baltimore Orioles @ Tampa Bay Rays – Peacock

August 23 at 4 p.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Arizona Diamondbacks – Peacock

August 30 at 12 p.m.: Miami Marlins @ Washington Nationals – Peacock

Star Spangled Sunday schedule (July 5th)