The Gears of War Reloaded Release Date arrives soon, bringing the classic Gears Gameplay experience to Xbox, PC, and for the first time, PlayStation. Gears Reloaded lets new and returning players of the series play the first entry of the series with improved graphical quality and frame rates. Additionally, you'll be able to play the game's original multi-player mode, or online campaign co-op with friends via cross-play. But when does Gears of War Reloaded Release? Let's dive right in and find out.

Gears of War Reloaded Release Date – August 26th, 2025

The Gears of War Reloaded Release Date is Tuesday, August 26th, 2025. It is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will cost $39.99 at launch, and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Players who pre-order the game will receive exclusive access to the Multiplayer Beta. In addition, they also receive Adam Fenix & Anya Stroud Character Skins for Multiplayer.

The game is developed by The Coalition, Sumo Digital, and Disbelief.

Gears of War Reloaded Gameplay

Gears of War Reloaded is a remaster of the original title of the same name from 2006. It's technically also an enhanced port of Gears of War Ultimate Edition, which released in 2015. Fortunately, Reloaded includes all content from both games, including Ultimate Edition post-launch content.

As a remaster, Gears of War Reloaded should look, feel, and play like the original experience made nearly 20 years ago. You can still play the original campaign in split-screen or online co-op, and even play Multiplayer as well. However, the Reloaded edition comes with noticeable improvements.

Firstly, as a Remaster, Reloaded comes with upgraded visuals. This includes 4K assets, remastered textures, and up to 120 FPS in multiplayer. Like we mentioned before, you also unlock all post-launch content immediately. This includes an extra campaign act, all multiplayer maps, all characters, and their cosmetics.

While the developers made a new control scheme for new players, returning players can enjoy the game with classic controls.

In terms of modes, Reloaded offers a Campaign mode, which you can play solo or with a friend. Like the original, it offers both split-screen and online co-op. Or, jump into multiplayer to fight opponents online.

The cool thing about Reloaded is that it support cross-progression and cross-play. You can play with anyone on any platform. Furthermore, if you link your Microsoft account, you can save your campaign progress and multiplayer progression.

Gears of War Reloaded Story

Gears of War Reloaded features the same Gears of War Campaign released 20 years ago. It follows the story of Marcus Fenix and Delta Squad in their efforts during humanity's war against the Locust. The plot begins 14 years after E-Day, which is when the Locust declared their war on humanity.

Throughout the campaign, you learn more about the current state of humanity, and how the COG (Coalition of Ordered Governments) reached this point. You also get to explore above ground and under, fighting Locust in their home territory.

Take on unique bosses, use a variety of weapons, and help turn the tide of the war. But Marcus can't do it alone. Luckily, Delta Squad will have his back. Along with Fenix, Dominic Santiago, Augustus Cole, and Damon Baird all comprise of a great group of characters that you'll love throughout the story.

Some sections of the campaign will require you to split up, take certain paths, pilot vehicles, and use the highly-powerful Hammer of Dawn. But sometimes violence won't always be the answer… yet. For newcomers who have yet to face a Berserker, you'll soon find out.

