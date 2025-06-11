Mario Kart World features many iconic characters you can play as right away, but you'll need to unlock others as you play. Overall, Mario Kart World features 50 total characters, 32 of which you have from the start. But how do you unlock the remaining 18? We created a guide for your convenience to help you unlock every character in Mario Kart World.

How to Unlock All Characters in Mario Kart World

The following characters can be unlocked in Mario Kart World:

Donkey Kong – Complete the Mushroom Cup

Complete the Mushroom Cup Bowser Jr. – Complete the Lighting Cup

Complete the Lighting Cup Daisy – Complete the Flower Cup

Complete the Flower Cup King Boo – Complete the Leaf Cup

Complete the Leaf Cup Rosalina – Complete the Star Cup

Complete the Star Cup Birdo – Complete the Banana Cup

Complete the Banana Cup Lakitu – Complete the Shell Cup

The following characters can be unlocked via Kamek Transformations (read more below):

Cataquack

Swoop

Chargin' Chuck

Rocky Wrench

Dolphin

Peepa

Coin Coffer

Spike

Pianta

Fishbone

Conkdor

How to unlock Kamek Transformations in Mario Kart World

Kamek Transformations in Mario Kart World happen when a driver picks up a Kamek item from a ?Block. Overall, the item transforms some (not all) of the drivers ahead of them into different NPC characters from the Mario franchise. So in order to earn these characters, you must unlock them by having someone transform you via the Kamek item.

Unfortunately, if you use the Kamek item yourself, you will not be transformed. Therefore, someone else must use the item, making it rather tedious to unlock all characters. There are various methods to unlocking these characters online, but if you just through each cup once, you'll unlock some of the characters without having to try.

While some maps offer better chances of picking up a certain character, who you get transformed into is completely random. You might turn into an NPC driver you already have like Cow or Piranha Plant. But that said, some maps offer a better chance of finding certain characters.

For example, Koopa Troopa Beach is a good map to pick if you want to transform into Pianta. It makes sense, considering Piantas come from an island with beaches everywhere.

Overall, that wraps up how to get all characters in Mario Kart World. We hope this guide helped you at least understand the Kamek system. Good luck in trying to unlock everyone as you explore the world of Mario Kart!

