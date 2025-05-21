We've got all the active It Girl Codes to help you receive some great in-game items. The hit Roblox game allows players to input codes to give them some useful items. However, not everyone knows about the codes, or how to redeem them. Therefore, we created a list of all It Girl codes for your convenience.

All Active It Girl Codes

Overall, the active codes for It Girl include:

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD RUPAULSDoLL Silver Crown ITGIRLSORRY 3,000 Diamonds SoSW33T Cookie Bag MADDYAFK 200 Diamonds AVASFX Heart Bag ITGIRLWINTER Free Reward ITGIRL 250 Diamonds LUNARNEWYEAR 200 Diamonds PH4NToMM4X Mask

TAVERSSIA Rose Crown thank you diamonds 650 diamonds

Overall, that includes all currently active It Girl Codes. But where exactly do you type them in to redeem them?

How to Redeem It Girl Codes in Roblox

In order to redeem codes in It Girl:

Boot up It Girl on Roblox

Click on the Gear Icon located on the left side of the screen

On this Tab, select the codes bar located at the top

Type in your code and redeem

Overall, the process of redeeming codes in It Girl is simple. When you boot up the game, you need to select the Gear Icon, which is located on the left side of the screen. When you click this icon, you'll enter the settings menu. At the top of this screen, you'll see the area where you can enter your code. Just type it in and redeem, and you should receive your reward.

If you did not receive a reward, make sure to re-check that the code is indeed an active one. Codes only last for a limited time, so there's a chance that they might have expired before you used them. Players typically receive Clan Rerolls, or maybe even Skill Point Rerolls upon redeeming a code.

And that's everything you need to know about the active It Girl Codes. We hope you receive some sweet rewards that make your experience better. Expect more codes on the horizon as this hit Roblox game increases in popularity. It's possible more codes release in the future, so keep your eyes peeled for new potential rewards. Keep checking back with us every month to see if new codes released.

We hope you enjoy your time playing It Girl! But make sure to check out some other Roblox titles like Dandy's World and World of Stands. Many Roblox games offer redeemable codes for you to use!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.