WWE 2K26 MyRISE features several unlockable wrestlers, which you can get by playing the mode. Overall, this year's MyRISE plot is all about your Comeback story, with the mode encouraging multiple runs because of the different choices you can make. Overall, you'll probably need to play it at least a few times to unlock all the Wrestlers. Therefore, we created a guide on how to get all Wrestlers in WWE 2K26's MyRISE mode.

How Can you Unlock All Wrestlers in WWE 2K26 MyRISE?

Overall, you can get 24 + wrestlers solely from playing WWE 2K26's MyRISE mode:

Hector Flores Choose “Face” or “Heel” option and complete Chapter 1 (Men's)

Moreno Select “Turn on Everyone” after your title shot (Women's)

Justine & Justine '99 Remain a fan favorite and complete Chapter 1 (Men or Women's)

Tavish Turn on everyone and complete Chapter 1 (Men or Women's)

Chosen Turn on everyone and complete Chapter 1 (Men or Women's)

La Cangrejita Loca Turn on everyone and complete Chapter 1 (Men or Women's)

Slade Remain a fan favorite and complete “TBD Plans” (Men's)

Geneva Rose Remain a fan favorite and complete “TBD Plans” (Men's) OR “An Offer You Can't Refuse” (Women's)

The Captain Remain a fan favorite and complete “An Offer You Can't Refuse” (Women's)

Psycho Sally Turn on everyone and complete “Leveling Up” (Men's) OR “A Proper Burial” (Women's)

Rikishi Tell Pierce NXT is an insult and complete “R-Truth or Consequences” (Men's) OR “Steal The Glow” (Women's)

Main Event R Truth Tell Pierce NXT is an insult and complete “R-Truth or Consequences” (Men's)

Dusty Rhoades '89 Accept Pierce's offer and complete “It's getting Dusty in here” (Men's) OR “You can't beat the classic” (Women's)

Road Dogg After refusing Pierce's offer, complete “Tag Or Bag” (Men's) OR “Face the Music: (Women's)

Hector Flores (Wyatt Sicks) Leave Hector behind and complete “The Wyatt Seven” (Men's)

Moreno (Wyatt Sicks) Ditch Moreno and complete “A Spreading Sickness” (Women's)



Star Unlock Requirements for MyRISE Wrestlers

The following wrestlers must be unlocked by obtaining Stars:

Wrestler How To Unlock Buzz Collect 10 Stars in MyRISE Cole Quinn Collect 13 Stars in MyRISE CM Punk Retro Collect 22 Stars in MyRISE Red Collect 31 Stars in MyRISE Tre Collect 31 Stars in MyRISE

Josie Jane Collect 37 Stars in MyRISE MyRISE 2022 Superstars (Men & Women) Collect 43 Stars in MyRISE Chase Collect 46 Stars in MyRISE El Mago Jr. Collect 51 Stars in MyRISE El Ordinario Collect 57 Stars in MyRISE

Paragon Jay Pierce Collect 63 Stars in MyRISE The Lock Collect 69 Stars in MyRISE Gabriel Slade Collect 72 Stars in MyRISE LJ Collect 81 Stars in MyRISE Odyssey Rift Collect 84 Stars in MyRISE Carly Prime Collect 90 Stars in MyRISE

Alundra Blaze Collect 98 Stars in MyRISE Scott Steiner '03 Collect 103 Stars in MyRISE Michelle McCool Collect 108 Stars in MyRISE DDP Collect 124 Stars in MyRISE

The Fiend Bray Wyatt (Burned) Collect 140 Stars in MyRISE The Dark Horse Collect 150 Stars in MyRISE Bronze Breaker Collect 175 Stars in MyRISE “Juggernaut” Grace Collect 200 Stars in MyRISE

Overall, that includes every unlockable wrestler in WWE 2K26 MyRISE Mode. Chances are, if you're enjoying the mode, you'll probably unlock each wrestler in subsequent playthroughs. However, you will need to play both the men and women's) to obtain every character. Furthermore, this just includes MyRISE. Overall, WWE 2K26 features many unlockable wrestlers via MyFACTION, Showcase, and more.

Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints.