WWE 2K26 MyRISE features several unlockable wrestlers, which you can get by playing the mode. Overall, this year's MyRISE plot is all about your Comeback story, with the mode encouraging multiple runs because of the different choices you can make. Overall, you'll probably need to play it at least a few times to unlock all the Wrestlers. Therefore, we created a guide on how to get all Wrestlers in WWE 2K26's MyRISE mode.

How Can you Unlock All Wrestlers in WWE 2K26 MyRISE?

Overall, you can get 24 + wrestlers solely from playing WWE 2K26's MyRISE mode:

  • Hector Flores
    • Choose “Face” or “Heel” option and complete Chapter 1 (Men's)
  • Moreno
    • Select “Turn on Everyone” after your title shot (Women's)
  • Justine & Justine '99
    • Remain a fan favorite and complete Chapter 1 (Men or Women's)
  • Tavish
    • Turn on everyone and complete Chapter 1 (Men or Women's)
  • Chosen
    • Turn on everyone and complete Chapter 1 (Men or Women's)
  • La Cangrejita Loca
    • Turn on everyone and complete Chapter 1 (Men or Women's)
  • Slade
    • Remain a fan favorite and complete “TBD Plans” (Men's)
  • Geneva Rose
    • Remain a fan favorite and complete “TBD Plans” (Men's) OR “An Offer You Can't Refuse” (Women's)
  • The Captain
    • Remain a fan favorite and complete “An Offer You Can't Refuse” (Women's)
  • Psycho Sally
    • Turn on everyone and complete “Leveling Up” (Men's) OR “A Proper Burial” (Women's)
  • Rikishi
    • Tell Pierce NXT is an insult and complete “R-Truth or Consequences” (Men's) OR “Steal The Glow” (Women's)
  • Main Event R Truth
    • Tell Pierce NXT is an insult and complete “R-Truth or Consequences” (Men's)
  • Dusty Rhoades '89
    • Accept Pierce's offer and complete “It's getting Dusty in here” (Men's) OR “You can't beat the classic” (Women's)
  • Road Dogg
    • After refusing Pierce's offer, complete “Tag Or Bag” (Men's) OR “Face the Music: (Women's)
  • Hector Flores (Wyatt Sicks)
    • Leave Hector behind and complete “The Wyatt Seven” (Men's)
  • Moreno (Wyatt Sicks)
    • Ditch Moreno and complete “A Spreading Sickness” (Women's)

Star Unlock Requirements for MyRISE Wrestlers

The following wrestlers must be unlocked by obtaining Stars:

WrestlerHow To Unlock
BuzzCollect 10 Stars in MyRISE
Cole QuinnCollect 13 Stars in MyRISE
CM Punk RetroCollect 22 Stars in MyRISE
RedCollect 31 Stars in MyRISE
TreCollect 31 Stars in MyRISE
Josie JaneCollect 37 Stars in MyRISE
MyRISE 2022 Superstars (Men & Women)Collect 43 Stars in MyRISE
ChaseCollect 46 Stars in MyRISE
El Mago Jr.Collect 51 Stars in MyRISE
El OrdinarioCollect 57 Stars in MyRISE
Paragon Jay PierceCollect 63 Stars in MyRISE
The LockCollect 69 Stars in MyRISE
Gabriel SladeCollect 72 Stars in MyRISE
LJCollect 81 Stars in MyRISE
Odyssey RiftCollect 84 Stars in MyRISE
Carly PrimeCollect 90 Stars in MyRISE
Alundra BlazeCollect 98 Stars in MyRISE
Scott Steiner '03Collect 103 Stars in MyRISE
Michelle McCoolCollect 108 Stars in MyRISE
DDPCollect 124 Stars in MyRISE
The Fiend Bray Wyatt (Burned)Collect 140 Stars in MyRISE
The Dark HorseCollect 150 Stars in MyRISE
Bronze BreakerCollect 175 Stars in MyRISE
“Juggernaut” GraceCollect 200 Stars in MyRISE

Overall, that includes every unlockable wrestler in WWE 2K26 MyRISE Mode. Chances are, if you're enjoying the mode, you'll probably unlock each wrestler in subsequent playthroughs. However, you will need to play both the men and women's) to obtain every character. Furthermore, this just includes MyRISE. Overall, WWE 2K26 features many unlockable wrestlers via MyFACTION, Showcase, and more.

