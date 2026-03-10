Mar 10, 2026 at 1:18 PM ET

Showcase returns to WWE 2K26, with a new Match List full of rewards that are available to earn. Overall, you can earn various Match and Objective rewards based on your performance. These rewards range from new arenas, championship, superstars, and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

WWE 2K26 Showcase Match List & Rewards

WWE 2K26's Showcase Mode lets you re-live, re-write, and create history across a variety of Matches. This year, the Showcase Match List focuses on 2K26 Cover Star CM Punk.

Here's the full Match List:

Historical Matches

Bull by the Horns – CM Punk vs. JBL (Summer Slam — August 17th, 2008)

Match Rewards: SummerSlam 2008

Objective Rewards: CM Punk Summer Slam '08 (Superstar) JBL (Superstar)



Unseating Royalty – CM Punk vs. Rey Mysterio (Armageddon — December 14th, 2008)

Match Rewards: Armageddon 2008

Objective Rewards: CM Punk Armageddon '08 (Superstar) Rey Mysterio '08 (Superstar



A Wounded Viper – CM Punk vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania 27 — April 3rd, 2011)

Match Rewards: WrestleMania 27

Objective Rewards CM Punk '11 (Superstar) Randy Orton '11 (Superstar



For Whom the Bell Tolls – CM Punk vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 29 — April 27th, 2013)

Match Rewards: WrestleMania 29 Paul Heyman (WrestleMania 29)

Objective Rewards CM Punk WM29 (Superstar) Undertaker '13 (Superstar)



One Last Chance – CM Punk vs. John Cena — (RAW – February 25th, 2013)

Match Rewards: RAW 2013

Objective Rewards CM Punk '13 (Superstar) John Cena '13 (Superstar)



Rematch Redemption – CM Punk vs. The Rock — Elimination Chamber (February 17th, 2013)

Match Rewards: Elimination Chamber 2013

Objective Rewards CM Punk Elimination Chamber '13 (Superstar) The Rock '13 (Superstar)



The Best vs. The Beast – CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar — SummerSlam (August 18th, 2013)

Match Rewards: SummerSlam 2013 Paul Heyman (SummerSlam 2013 Attire)

Objective Rewards CM Punk SummerSlam '13 (Superstar) Brock Lesnar '13 (Superstar)



The Unforgiving Consequences – CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre — Bad Blood (October 5th 2024)

Match Rewards: Bad Blood 2024

Objective Rewards CM Punk Bad Blood 2024 Attire Drew McIntyre (Superstar)



A Decade of Dues – CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins — RAW (January 6th, 2025)

Match Rewards: RAW 2025 Debut

Objective Rewards CM Punk Raw 2025 Attire Seth Rollins '25 (Superstar)



Lucid Dreams Come True – CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns — WrestleMania 41, Night 1 (April 19th, 2025)

Match Rewards: Paul Heyman WrestleMania 41 Attire

Objective Rewards CM Punk WrestleMania 41 Attire Seth Rollins WM 41 (Superstar)



In the Boots of Legends – Bret ‘Hit Man' Hart vs. Shawn Michaels — Survivor Series (November 9th, 1997)

Match Rewards: Survivor Series 1997 WWE Championship '88-'98 WWE European Championships

Objective Rewards CM Hart (Superstar) Shawn Michaels '97 (Superstar)



Fantasy Matches

Getting Extreme with the Hardcore Legend – CM Punk vs. Cactus Jack

Match Rewards: ECW Hardcore Heaven 1994

Objective Rewards Cactus Jack (Superstar)



Article Continues Below

Shattering The Glass – CM Punk vs. ‘Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Match Rewards: N/A

Objective Rewards ‘Stone Cold' Steve Austin (Superstar)



Bringing The Heat – CM Punk vs. Eddie Guerrero

Match Rewards: N/A

Objective Rewards Eddie Guerrero (Superstar)



Those Crazy Punks – CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. The Miz/Maryse

Match Rewards: CM Punkvillion Emerald CM Punk (MyFACTION) Emerald AJ Lee (MyFACTION)

Objective Rewards: AJ Lee (Superstar) AJ Lee '15 (Superstar) The Miz '17 (Superstar) Maryse (Superstar + Attire)



What If Matches

What If… Part One – CM Punk vs. Triple H — WrestleMania XXX (April 6th, 2014)

Match Rewards: Stephanie McMahon '14 (Manager)

Objective Rewards Triple H '14 (Superstar)



What If… Part Two – CM Punk vs. Batista vs. Randy Orton — WrestleMania XXX (April 6th, 2014)

Match Rewards: WrestleMania 30

Objective Rewards Randy Orton '14 (Superstar) Batista (Superstar)



What If… Part Three – CM Punk vs. John Cena — RAW (July 27th, 2015)

Match Rewards: RAW 2015

Objective Rewards John Cena '15 (Superstar)



What If… Part Four – CM Punk vs. AJ Styles — WrestleMania 32 (April 3rd, 2016)

Match Rewards: WrestleMania 32

Objective Rewards AJ Styles '16 (Superstar)



What If… Part Five – CM Punk vs. Kurt Eagle — WrestleMania 35 (April 7th, 2019)

Match Rewards: WrestleMania 35

Objective Rewards Kurt Eagle '19 (Superstar)



What If… Part Six – CM Punk vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt — WrestleMania 37, Night 2 (April 11th, 2021)

Match Rewards: WrestleMania 37

Objective Rewards The Fiend Bray Wyatt (Superstar)



Overall, that includes the full WWE 2K26 Showcase Match List and rewards. We wish you the best of luck in earning all Match and Objective Rewards.

Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.