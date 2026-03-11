With WWE 2K26 early access edition now out for players to play, standard edition players still need to wait a couple more days to get their hands on the latest edition WWE 2K video game.

Boasting several new gameplay additions and one of the largest rosters in the game's history, this year's game also comes with a brand new commentary team. Keeping the usual combination of Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton intact, 2K26 has also included Wade Barrett and Booker T as brand new additions to the commentary team.

After spending years as an in-ring game character, this year, the Hall of Famer is present in the game in a dual role. Recently speaking to 2K in a new promotional video shared ahead of 2K26's official release, Booker T opened up about his experience working as an in-game commentator for the first time.

“Man, it’s been an awesome experience working with 2K, finally getting my voice in the game. I think I bit off a little more than I could chew, though. I know it’s more reading than I’ve ever done in my life. I use a lot of the quotes from the video game on NXT, so it’s actually pretty cool. ‘No bread, no water, just meat!’ As well as, ‘It’s all about checks and championships!’” Booker T said.

Article Continues Below

“I’ve had a great career, so many people remember me from my wrestling career. So many kids come up to me now, and they recognize me from being a commentator, and a lot of them didn’t even know I was a wrestler,” the WWE Hall of Famer added. “So now in the video game, I’m immortalized as a commentator, so I think it’s pretty awesome.”

This year, Booker T's commentary role also received a special trophy recognition by 2K. While occasionally working on the main roster's commentary team, Booker T is one of NXT's regular voices with Vic Joseph.