The NBA 2K26 Season 4 Release Date arrives soon, with new patch notes likely on the way before the Season 4 update. Overall, this brand new season brings new content across a variety of modes like MyCAREER and MyTEAM. Furthermore, it brings new content for other modes like The W. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K26 Season 4 Release Date & Patch Notes.

NBA 2K26 Season 4 Release Date

Happy New Year 🎊 May your 2026 be full of buckets and Ws 🥳 pic.twitter.com/M64KTwLbvi — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

The NBA 2K26 Season 4 Release Date is Friday, January 9th, 2026 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.

Like typical NBA 2K seasons, players can expect to see new content in MyCAREER and MyTEAM. Additionally, there will be a brand new season pass, full of 80 free rewards that you can earn over time. Check back with us when Season 4 launches to see all the rewards.

NBA 2K26 Season 4 Patch Notes

At the time of writing, the Patch Notes for NBA 2K26 Season 4 have not yet been revealed. Check back with us next week for a potential update on patch notes. The game's last patch came out in November, 2025, and added general improvements to gameplay, several modes, and more.

Article Continues Below

What To Expect In Season 4

As mentioned before, Season 4 will come with a new Season Pass which contains rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Fortunately, you don't have to play both modes in order to earn XP. If you prefer MyCAREER, then you only need to play MyCAREER to earn the MyTEAM rewards too. Additionally, we can expect another Pro Pass, which features even more rewards if you purchase it.

Furthermore, the new season will likely features new content for The W mode, including Seasonal and Weekly Challenges. We may even see more Community Builds, as well as an update on MyTEAM mobile.

The Courtside Report for Season 4 should arrive next week. We can expect to hear more information then, along with the cover athlete of the season. Stay tuned for the latest report, which should arrive before the season drops.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K26 Season 4 Release Date & Patch Notes. We look forward to a brand new season full of rewards for players to earn. If you're looking for more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, catch up on last week's episode of NBA 2KTV to earn some VC.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our very own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.