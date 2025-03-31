Despite being one of the stars of A Minecraft Movie, Jason Momoa is not a fan of video games.

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of the Minecraft Movie, the Aquaman star revealed his kids do not play video games. In fact, his 16 year old son does not have a phone yet.

“We don't have a TV — my son doesn't have a phone. He's 16 and doesn't have a phone,” Momoa revealed. “We different, dude.”

'A Minecraft Movie' star Jason Momoa on why he doesn't let his kids play video games or have phones: "We're different dude. I just want them to use their creativity in a different way"

It sounds like Momoa is preparing for his son to “explore” the world after turning 18 and leaving home. For now, he wants to put their creativity elsewhere.

“I just want them to use their creativity in a different way,” he explained. “So, we do a lot of other things. We watch movies together, and that's beautiful.”

Who does Jason Momoa play in A Minecraft Movie?

In the upcoming Minecraft Movie, Momoa plays Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison. He was once a “Gamer of the Year” but now runs a failing video game store.

His glory days are long gone until a new kid moves into town, Henry (Sebastian Hansen). They end up getting pulled into the Overworld along with Henry's sister Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks).

In the Overworld, they have to work with Steve (Jack Black). They try to save the Overworld from the villainous Malgosha (Rachel House).

A Minecraft Movie is Momoa's first leading role since 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. That same year, he starred in the 10th Fast & Furious movie, Fast X, along with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Jordana Brewster.

He ended the DCEU, which is now the DCU, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, he will continue working with DC, as Momoa has been cast as Lobo in the franchise. His first appearance will be in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Momoa is best known for playing Aquaman in the DCEU. He was first introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. He would reprise the role in Justice League before getting his solo movie.

The first Aquaman film was a big hit for DC and Warner Bros. It grossed over $1.1 billion at the box office. Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also starred in it.

His other roles

He has also starred in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Sweet Girl, Dune, and now A Minecraft Movie. Momoa also gained notoriety for his role in Game of Thrones and Baywatch: Hawaii.

Momoa more recently starred in Apple TV+'s See. He will also executive produce and star in the series he co-created, Chief of War, which is also for Apple TV+.