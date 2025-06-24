A new College Football 26 arrived this week, showing new details on presentation, uniforms, mascots, runouts, and much more. With 136 schools in the game, it's important for EA Sports to deliver an authentic experience in terms of gameplay and presentation. So what are they doing in the latter category to make the game bigger and better than ever? Let's find out.

EA Sports College Football 26 Presentation Deep Dive – Everything You Need To Know

The new EA Sports College Football 26 Presentation Deep Dive released this week, and here are the biggest highlights:

Lighting & Time of Day – College Football 26 Presentation Deep Dive

Lighting received an improvement, and now dynamically changes throughout the game. As you progress through each quarter, you'll see the lighting change. If you start a game at 6PM, expect it to get dark by the time the fourth quarter arrives.

Of course, the seasons of the year impact lighting. So in the winter, it'll get darker earlier in the day.

Pre-Game: Runouts, Light Shows, & More – College Football 26 Presentation Deep Dive

EA sports both upgraded current runouts as well as epic runouts for primetime games. Both of them aim to up the authenticity and excitement with new improvements that elevate the presentation.

Drone Shows are also making their way to College Football 26. Additionally, this includes light shows, making each pregame experience feel a bit more unique. Each intro is inspired by their real team, helping it stay true and authentic.

All College Football 26 Schools with light shows include:

Alabama

Auburn

Georgia

Nebraska

South Carolina

Tennessee

NC State

Georgia Tech

North Carolina

Texas State

UCF

Boston College

Notre Dame

Rutgers

UCLA

All College Football 26 Schools with Drone Shows

Arizona State

Cal

Florida

LSU

Texas

Ohio State

Clemson

Nebraska

Interestingly, Nebraska is the only school that can have a Light or Drone pre-game show.

Furthermore, CFB 26 features more traditional runouts. From Motorcycles to Wagon Rides, you'll see unique school traditions that occur before and during games. But the developers are also adding shorter “Quick Runouts” if you want something a bit faster.

Lastly, Road To Glory will have their own Runouts, and will follow the player as they actually run out from the tunnel, and onto the field. This sequence uses a player controlled camera. You can see from the perspective of your player as you head out to the crowd.

And it's not just players and mascots, but the band members as well. There'll be new iconic band formations, giving players something new to look at throughout their experience.

New Mascots & Traditions – College Football 26 Presentation Deep Dive

EA Sports confirmed the addition of over 35 new mascots in College Football 26. Check out the full list of all confirmed Mascots in the game! Furthermore, the developers plan to add even more after launch.

Additionally, the developers added new touchdown and turnover traditions to replicate the real-life celebrations. Overall, here are just a few examples of the traditions you'll see:

Turnover Swords (Texas & Arizona)

Turnover Tire (Akron)

Savage Pads (Georgia)

Paddles (Oklahoma State)

Handsign (Liberty)

Balloons (Nebraska)

Lastly, EA Sports mentioned that Rivalries play a bigger role in CFB 26, especially in Dynasty mode.

Player & Uniform Authenticity – College Football 26 Presentation Deep Dive

Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention all the updates for players and uniforms. College Football features a new “Lean” body type to expand the variety of physiques in the game. Now, players have a total of five body types to choose from. Uniforms in College Football 26 now feature more details, including wrinkles and more.

Additionally, the developers expanded uniform options, including new and modern styles for high school teams. Each School comes with their own unique design, and you can also create a college team via Team Builder.

Like Mascots, Uniforms will also receive updates in CFB 26. Expect to see new uniforms, helmet options, and more. Lastly, like players, over 300 real coaches will be in the game.

Crowds, Stadium, & Commentary – College Football 26 Presentation Deep Dive

College Football 26 also adds new presentation details in characters beyond the field. The developers created over 1,700 new heads for Secondary character, new strand hair technology, and more. Overall, the crowd and cheerleaders are more varied, creating more unique looks for each school.

In terms of Audio, College Football 26 feature 15,000 new lines to build upon CFB 25. The focus this year was to add more content for Rivalry games, Playoffs, and recaps from the previous season.

Additionally, the inclusion of Real Coaches now allows for more banter. A real coach entering his second or third year may have more expected of him. Expect to hear commentators talk more about these coaches.

Furthermore, there's new unique dialogue for modes like Dynasty and RTG. Your team's performance, rank, and skill will impact what's said about you. This makes your experience feel more immersive. CFB 26 also sees the addition of 160 new chants, enhancing the authenticity in different games.

In terms of Music, CFB 26 adds new PA Music, 88 new pieces of Marching Band Music, and much more. Menus now feature 20 new drumline tracks as well as new band interpretations of current songs.

Lastly, there'll be all sorts of new in-game broadcast Graphics for players to see. From stat comparisons, to top players of the game, you'll see a ton of things during the game to keep you updated.

Overall, that includes all the major details from the College Football 26 Presentation Deep Dive. We look forward to seeing how all of these changes feel when we see them in action. Keep on the lookout for new details on Dynasty to launch later this week!

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.A