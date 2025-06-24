EA Sports revealed this week that College Football 26 will have 37 new confirmed Mascots in the game. Along with the 50 returning mascots from last year's game, EA Sports added over three dozen new mascots to watch on the sideline. New mascots are just one of the many ways the developer want to improve the game's presentation and authenticity. So, who's joining in on the fun this year?

All New Mascots in College Football 26

Overall, the following new mascots are coming to College Football 26.

  1. Swoop  – Utah
  2. Herky The Hawk – Iowa
  3. Big Red – Arkansas
  4. The Blue Devil – Duke
  5. Big Jay – Kansas
  6. Willie The Wildcat – Kansas State
  7. Bully The Bulldog – Mississippi State
  8. Buster Bronco – Boise State
  9. Baldwin The Eagle – Boston College
  10. Louie The Cardinal – Louisville
  11. Roc The Panther – Pittsburgh
  12. Peruna – SMU
  13. Army Mules – Army
  14. Bill The Goat – Navy
  15. Mrs. Wuf – NC State
  16. Rufus The Bobcat – Ohio
  17. PeeDee The Pirate – East Carolina
  18. Rocky The Bull – South Florida
  19. Willie The Wildcat – Northwestern
  20. Butch T. Cougar – Washington State
  21. Benny Beaver – Oregon State
  22. The Scarlet Knight – Rutgers
  23. Scratch The Wildcat – Kentucky
  24. Truman The Tiger – Missouri
  25. “The Bird” – Air Force
  26. Wilbur & Wilma Wildcat – Arizona
  27. Bruiser the Bear – Baylor
  28. Lucille – Cincinnati
  29. Shasta the Cougar – Houston
  30. Cy The Cardinal – Iowa State
  31. The Masked Rider & Red Raider – Texas Tech
  32. Zippy The Kangaroo – Akron
  33. Pistol Pete – Wyoming
  34. CAM the Ram – Colorado State
  35. Chauncey The Chanticleer – Coastal Carolina
  36. Pop Tarts Bowl Mascot – N/A

Overall, that includes all the new Mascots coming to College Football 26. Additionally, all 40 team mascots and 10 school animals from the previous entry will return for College Football 26. Overall, that makes for 87 unique characters who you'll see throughout your experience. Furthermore, Texas Tech and Arizona both have two mascots each, making it 89 characters.

Regardless, you'll see these mascots do their thing across a variety of modes. Whether you play modes like Dynasty or RTG, you'll see these lovable characters doing crazy things on the sidelines.

However, take note that the Pop Tarts Mascot doesn't actually represent a specific bowl. In order to actually see this character, you must play in the Pop Tarts Bowl. Overall, this can be done in Dynasty, RTG, or even Play Now. In fact, Play Now will be the fastest way to see the Pop Tarts in action.

However, this does not mean that Mascot Mode is returning. At the time of writing, EA Sports did not yet confirm if the classic mode would return. Nevertheless, we remain hopeful.

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.Additionally.