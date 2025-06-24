EA Sports revealed this week that College Football 26 will have 37 new confirmed Mascots in the game. Along with the 50 returning mascots from last year's game, EA Sports added over three dozen new mascots to watch on the sideline. New mascots are just one of the many ways the developer want to improve the game's presentation and authenticity. So, who's joining in on the fun this year?

All New Mascots in College Football 26

Overall, the following new mascots are coming to College Football 26.

Swoop – Utah Herky The Hawk – Iowa Big Red – Arkansas The Blue Devil – Duke Big Jay – Kansas Willie The Wildcat – Kansas State Bully The Bulldog – Mississippi State Buster Bronco – Boise State Baldwin The Eagle – Boston College Louie The Cardinal – Louisville Roc The Panther – Pittsburgh Peruna – SMU Army Mules – Army Bill The Goat – Navy Mrs. Wuf – NC State Rufus The Bobcat – Ohio PeeDee The Pirate – East Carolina Rocky The Bull – South Florida Willie The Wildcat – Northwestern Butch T. Cougar – Washington State Benny Beaver – Oregon State The Scarlet Knight – Rutgers Scratch The Wildcat – Kentucky Truman The Tiger – Missouri “The Bird” – Air Force Wilbur & Wilma Wildcat – Arizona Bruiser the Bear – Baylor Lucille – Cincinnati Shasta the Cougar – Houston Cy The Cardinal – Iowa State The Masked Rider & Red Raider – Texas Tech Zippy The Kangaroo – Akron Pistol Pete – Wyoming CAM the Ram – Colorado State Chauncey The Chanticleer – Coastal Carolina Pop Tarts Bowl Mascot – N/A

Overall, that includes all the new Mascots coming to College Football 26. Additionally, all 40 team mascots and 10 school animals from the previous entry will return for College Football 26. Overall, that makes for 87 unique characters who you'll see throughout your experience. Furthermore, Texas Tech and Arizona both have two mascots each, making it 89 characters.

Regardless, you'll see these mascots do their thing across a variety of modes. Whether you play modes like Dynasty or RTG, you'll see these lovable characters doing crazy things on the sidelines.

However, take note that the Pop Tarts Mascot doesn't actually represent a specific bowl. In order to actually see this character, you must play in the Pop Tarts Bowl. Overall, this can be done in Dynasty, RTG, or even Play Now. In fact, Play Now will be the fastest way to see the Pop Tarts in action.

However, this does not mean that Mascot Mode is returning. At the time of writing, EA Sports did not yet confirm if the classic mode would return. Nevertheless, we remain hopeful.

