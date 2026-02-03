Developer San Diego Studio has released the first MLB The Show 26 Gameplay Trailer, while also revealing more details about the game. From Road To The Show to Diamond Dynasty, to Negro Leagues and more, we've got a ton of new information on the upcoming entry in The Show series. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

MLB The Show 26 Gameplay Reveal Trailer – Everything We Know So Far

The MLB The Show 26 Gameplay Reveal Trailer dropped today, with tons of exciting news pertaining to several modes and features.

In terms of actual gameplay itself, here are the biggest gameplay changes coming to MLB The Show 26:

New Big Zone hitting interface for players of all skill levels

New Stadiums (Tokyo Dome, Estadio Hiram Bithorn, and Terrapin Park)

Bear Down Pitching

“Hits per 9 innings and strikeouts per 9 innings attribute splits and pitch repertoire usage rate”

Reaction rating attributes for left, right, forward, and backfielders

New Catcher Pop Time Attribute

New PCI Indicator sensitivity slider

Over 500 new Gameplay animations

We heard about these details previously. But now we also now more about the modes we'll see these features in.

Firstly, Road to The Show is receiving tons of improvements. Firstly, they expanded the amateur experience with 11 new college teams (19 in total). All the NEW confirmed colleges include:

North Carolina

Oregon State

Michigan

Stanford

Florida

Arkansas

Additionally, the (CWS) officially licensed NCAA Men's College World Series format and bracket is also coming, with new goals for you to accomplish throughout your career.

For those wanting to begin their career as early as possible, there's Road to the Show: Road to Cooperstown. Here, you start in high school, and play all the way until the end of your career. Can you it end it on a high note and enter the Hall of Fame?

Diamond Dynasty returns, of course, with new ways to compete. The card-collecting, team-building mode comes back with quality of life improvements and more. The headline this year includes the return of World Baseball Classic to DD. The game will feature WBC Ballparks (including Tokyo Dome and Estadio Hiram Bithorn).

Mini-Seasons will also be receiving an overhaul, though we need to wait more to hear about that. But expect new rewards, programs, and collections in DD along with more live-service updates for exciting challenges and experiences.

Storylines comes back once again with a new Season of Negro Leagues. Season 4 will feature new legends, uniforms, stadium, and more stories to see. For those new to the series, Storylines is a historic mode that offers more levels to play as you learn more about the league's history and players.

Developer San Diego Studio also confirmed new updates for Franchise mode. This includes a new Trade Logic System which features a comprehensive HUB to make it more realistic than ever before. Speaking of logic, the game uses better logic for lineups, starting pitcher rotations, and bullpen games. Overall, the intention is to create a more realistic experience that's still comprehensive for newer players.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the MLB The Show 26 Gameplay Reveal Trailer. We're definitely excited, but hope to hear a bit more before the game's launch. The Show 26 launches this March!

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints.