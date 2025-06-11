Mafia The Old Country Trailer Shows off Stunning Graphics

By

Massimo Marchiano

A new Mafia The Old Country Trailer released this week, showing off 1900s Sicily with its breathtaking visuals. With the power of Unreal Engine 5, Developer Hangar 13 firmly believes that The Old Country will be the best looking game in the series yet. But what exactly makes this Mafia prequel look so stunning? Let's find out as we dive into the trailer.

Mafia The Old Country Releases New “Art Meets Technology” Trailer

In the newest developer diary from their Breaking Omertà Series, developer Hangar 13 has released a new Mafia The Old Country Trailer, which shows off the game's graphical fidelity. While we've seen story and gameplay trailers, this developer diary takes behind the scenes and into the minds of those working on the game.

In this episode of the Breaking Omerta series, the primary focus was on the game's visual details, thanks to Unreal 5 engine. Throughout the video, you can also see glimpses of potential areas you'll be playing in when the game launches.

Most of the trailer discussed the graphics. From increased shaders to a higher polygon count, Mafia The Old Country will without a doubt be the best-looking game in the series so far. You can see it in both the cutscenes and the brief gameplay sequences revealed so far.

Character models look great in the cutscenes we've seen so far. And in the trailer, you can even see how far the devs went in detailing everything. Older characters have more defined wrinkles, the clothing and fabric looks much sharper, and the scenery accurately represents 1900s Sicily.

What's cool about the Old Country is its variety of settings to really capture 1900s Sicily. It's not all just vineyards, but towns and crypts and much more for the player to see. Throughout the game, you'll explore all of these locations as you progress through the stry.

Mafia The Old Country is the fourth mainline entry in the series. It serves as a prequel, taking place before Mafia I, and is set in 1900s Sicily. You control Enzo Favara, a young man who endured a brutal childhood. But now, you seek honor by joining the Torrisi Crime Family. Prove your worth to the Cosa Nostra, and experience an epic story in the world of Mafia.

The game launches this August for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.

Massimo Marchiano is part of ClutchPoints' Gaming team, specializing in Esports. He's also the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose.

