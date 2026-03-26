Even though he's retired from the game, Tom Brady has still found a way to stay involved. Not only is he a broadcaster for Fox, but he's also the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. There were questions at the beginning about how Brady would be able to commentate on other games and still be the owner of another team, but he's made it work.

Brady has recently tried to find more loopholes to get involved in the game, this time attempting to return to play. Unfortunately for him, the league was not a fan of the idea.

“I actually have inquired, and they don't like that idea very much. We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired,” Brady said via Alex Sherman of CNBC Sports.

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Brady must have gotten the itch to get back on the field after the Flag Football tournament, but it doesn't look like it would be a good idea for him to get back on an NFL field. The one thing that may be holding him back from doing so is his involvement with the Raiders, because that was a controversial avenue to go through when he started Fox.

If Brady was given the green light to return to the league, that may have been the biggest story for months. The only question is if he were to return, what NFL team would sign him? Would he play for the Raiders since he's already a part of the team in some capacity?

Those are probably the questions that Brady and the league talked about and couldn't find a clear resolution, which is why things never worked out. It would have been interesting to see how Brady looked after years of not playing, but he showed during his final years that he could make big plays when needed.