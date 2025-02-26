The PGA Tour 2K25 Release Date has been revealed, with new gameplay improvements and a new trailer for fans to watch. 2K's long-running PGA Tour series comes back with the classic and familiar experience fans can come to expect. The latest entry in the series adds new Major Tournaments for the first time, as well as new swinging mechanics. Additionally, PGA Tour 2K25 brings back MyCAREER and MyPLAYER, with new improvements to make it better than ever. Without further ado, let's take a look at the PGA Tour 2K25 Release Date.

PGA Tour 2K25 Release Date: February 28th, 2025

The PGA Tour 2K25 Release Date is Friday, February 28th, 2025, with an Early Access launch date of Friday, February 21st, 2025. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Each edition comes with the following pre-order bonuses and content:

PGA Tour 2K25 Standard Edition – $69.99 (USD) PGA TOUR 2K25 Extra Butter x adidas Pack PGA TOUR 2K23 for PS5­­­®*

PGA Tour 2K25 Deluxe Edition – $99.99 All of the above Birdie Pack Starter Pack

PGA Tour 2K25 Legendary Edition – $119.99 All of the above Malbon Bucket Ball Pack Member's Pass SUN DAY RED Pack



What's cool is that pre-ordering any edition of PGA Tour 2K25 grants players a free digital copy of PGA Tour 2K23. While you wait for the next installment to release, you can brush up on your skills.

PGA Tour 2K25 Gameplay

Firstly, PGA Tour 2K25 changes up the gameplay by adding new EvoSwing mechanics. According to the developer, this adds new “shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements”. You'll be able to test it out on any of the 29 licensed courses available at launch. Some of the new courses include:

2025 U.S.. Open at Oakmont Country Club

2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club

The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club

Old Course at St. Andrews (Season 2)

Expect many classic modes to return like MyPLAYER and MyCAREER, and also modes like Topgolf. Of course, this also means the return of Course Designer, which received new tools, surfaces, and items to build your dream course with.

MyPLAYER is receiving a ton of new changes, including a new Attributes Point system, upgraded Skill Trees, and a new Progression system for your equipment. Expect to see popular brands available in the game to stylize your player with.

MyCAREER now allows you to play in Major Tournaments for the first time ever in the series. Additionally, you now have new options to simulate your MyCAREER dynamically. Breeze by your entire career, or check out the new training and pre-tournament events.

Like other 2K Sports titles, PGA Tour 2K25 will bring back Seasons with Clubhouse Passes. Throughout these seasons, you can unlock new content in-game. Furthermore, these seasons provide new daily, weekly, and monthly content to keep you coming back for more.

Lastly, PGA Tour 2K25 will of course feature multiplayer modes. With cross-platform Societies, you can play with your friends on different systems. Enjoy match formats like Stroke Play, Match Play, Scramble, and more. Furthermore, expect new daily and weekly Ranked Tour Tournaments which you can participate in.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the PGA Tour 2K25 Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and Trailers so far. Therefore, keep checking back with us to see more information on the game ahead of its launch in February.

Lastly, for more gaming and Golf news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.