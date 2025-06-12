We've got the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 4 results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Pacers won Game 3, reclaiming their lead in the series. And they get to play one more game at home before heading back to OKC.

The Thunder lost Game 3 and once again trail in this series. But the team has the talented pieces required to come back and potentially win this series. For now, we're just interested in seeing what NBA 2K25 thinks will happen.

Who wins Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 4 according to NBA 2K25?

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Indiana Pacers 111-98 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Pacers got off to a great start, scoring 33 points in the first quarter. But in the next two quarters they only scored a combined 37 points. While they struggled to keep their offense ignited, OKC not only took the lead, but never looked back as they beat Indiana with relative ease. Because of that, the Pacers once lost their chance to take a lead in the series.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL OKC 29 24 27 31 111 IND 33 16 21 28 98

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with a 48 point performance. Additionally, he earned five rebounds and five assists as the team rallied behind him. Jalen Williams scored 21 points while adding another five rebounds and four assists. Chet Holmgren was the only other player to score 10 or more points (16), while also earning four blocks, one steal, three rebounds, and three assists. Overall, another strong team effort with SGA at the forefront led to this Thunder victory.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 28 points in the loss while also earning four rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Pascal Siakam also played well, adding another 25 points the scoreboard. Additionally, he earned eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. But beyond those two, nobody else on the Pacers scored 10 points in the loss. We'll need to see more from their other players, and they'll hope Myles Turner can recover for Friday's game.

Overall, the Thunder were more accurate across several categories. They converted a higher percentage of field goals, three-pointers, and free throws. And while they did turn the ball over nine times, Indiana only scored 10 points off their nine steals.

But the biggest factor in this win for OKC came in the second and third quarter. While the Thunder scored 51 points in those 24 minutes, the Pacers only managed to post up 37. This big disparity cost Indiana, forcing them to play catch-up in the end.

Additionally, check out some of the game stats from our Thunder vs. Pacers Game 4 results:

Thunder STAT Pacers 44/82 (52%) Field Goals 35/80 (44%) 8/20 (40%) Three Pointers 9/24 (38%) 15/19 (79%) Free Throws 19/25 (76%) 14 Offensive Rebounds 13 38 Defensive Rebounds 30 6 Steals 9 4 Blocks 3 9 (8) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (10) 13 Team Fouls 10

15 Biggest Lead 6 23:22 Time of Possession 24:36

With the win, the Thunder manage to tie the series up once again. But the team wants to avoid trailing again. Therefore, they'll look to take the lead again in home territory when Game 5 comes around. We'll see if the Thunder can take their first lead in this series.

Meanwhile, the Pacers once again miss out on a big opportunity to extend their lead. Ideally, they would've liked to sweep in their home territory to provide them some breathing room for the final stretch. But at the very least, they still have yet to trail so far. We'll see if they can once again reclaim their lead when Game 5 comes around.

The series now heads back to OKC for Game 5, where both teams will hope to win their third game of the series. If necessary, the series will head back to Indiana in Game 6 before coming back to Oklahoma for Game 7. We look forward to seeing how it all turns out in the end.

That wraps up our Thunder vs. Pacers Game 4 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation.

These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We're always looking for ways to improve, but you can never truly predict what's going to happen. This postseason in particular has been one full of exciting moments and surprises.

