We've got the Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Timberwolves currently lead the series 3-1, and are just one win away from ending it all. Meanwhile, the Warriors must find a way to win without Steph Curry, who's out with an injury. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Minnesota Timberwolves will defeat the Golden State Warriors in Game 5, 111-99. The Timberwolves took advantage of a Curry-less Warriors, and won Game 5 with ease. Golden State was unable to come back, and outside of Buddy Hield, nobody performed up to expectations. The Timberwolves did everything to advance to the Conference Finals.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL GSW 20 20 34 25 111 MIN 26 31 31 23 99

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 46 points while adding six rebounds, three assists, and two steals to his stat sheet. Julius Randle dished in another 19 points while earning seven rebounds four assists, and one steal. Nobody else managed to drop 10 points, but that doesn't matter when you take a 17 point lead at halftime.

Buddy Hield scored an impressive 34 points while also earning three rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Jimmy Butler earned 10 rebounds, but only managed 10 points and two assists in the loss. Nobody else on the team recorded more than 10 points in the team's loss.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Warriors STAT Timberwolves 35/75 (47%) Field Goals 40/84 (48%) 12/29 (41%) Three Pointers 10/26 (38%) 17/23 (74%) Free Throws 21/26 (81%) 8 Offensive Rebounds 14 35 Defensive Rebounds 38 8 Steals 11 3 Blocks 4 15 (10) Turnovers (Points Off) 11 (18) 16 Team Fouls 12

2 Biggest Lead 23 23:49 Time of Possession 24:09

With the win, the Timberwolves win the round and advance to the Conference Finals. They will face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets, depending on whoever wins that series. They've beaten LeBron and the Lakers, and now, the Warriors. Minnesota will face a greater challenge no matter who comes next. But they've more than proven themselves capable of advancing to the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' season comes to an end. After surviving the Play-In and defeating the Rockets in the First Round, there was reason to believe Golden State could pull it off. But since Curry's injury, the team just doesn't have the star power to keep up with the league's best teams. Curry, Green, and Butler are all 35+ years old. The team must soon look to the future and find new stars to hunt for success with.

That wraps up our Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but there's also only so much we can control. That said, we hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

