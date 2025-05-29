With College Football 26 set to have real coaches, fans wonder if UNC Head Coach Bill Belichick will be in the game. The former NFL Coach and eight time Super Bowl Champion will be on everyone's radar in 2025 as he leads the Tar Heels. Since he'll be at Kenan Stadium this season, we're curious if he'll appear on the virtual field as well. Here's what we know so far.

Will UNC Head Coach Bill Belichick Be in College Football 26?

At this time, there is no confirmation from EA Sports on whether Bill Belichick will appear in College Football 26. However, based on previous EA Sports games, the answer seems unlikely.

Belichick hasn't appeared in an EA Sports game since Madden 2002, which released in 2001. That was because he was not a part of the NFL Members association, which had a licensing agreement with EA Sports to appear in their games. Therefore, EA Sports did not have the right to use his image and likeness in the game. That also explains why you saw a different coach for the Patriots in every Madden game from Madden 2003-2025.

That said, there's a possibility he can still appear in the game. But you'd think they would show him in the trailer if that was the case, just to hype fans up. Instead, the recent reveal trailer showed other Head Coaches like Ryan Day and Marcus Freeman. Therefore, do not be surprised to see a fake head coach like Chad Masters or Peter Gaffney.

But if we're just talking, it would be cool to play as Belichick in a College Football 26. Modes like Dynasty would be more fun seeing him there. CFB 26 already features many real players and coaches, but adding a HOF-bound coach just adds more excitement. Just imagine going against the Tar Heels in the College Football Playoffs.

Perhaps Belichick will appear in CFB 26, but I wonder if Jordon Hudson would have anything to say about it. Jokes aside, we respect any decision that's made here. In the end, we just hope to see CFB 26 exceed expectations.

Overall, that's everything we know about Bill Belichick in College Football 26 so far. Stay tuned for more information on the subject, as well as other CFB 26 announcements. Throughout the month of June, we can expect to hear more info on the game's new improvements to our favorite modes and features.

