Gardner Minshew gained a reputation as one of the NFL's best backup quarterbacks during the 2023 season. He was able to parlay his success with the Indianapolis Colts into a new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The new deal will pay Minshew $25 million over two years.
Gardner Minshew has a new nickname for Maxx Crosby 😂
(via @Raiders, @YourboyQ254)pic.twitter.com/T5ZZFlsQUh https://t.co/DwqOIafd2h
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2024
As a result, he will have the inside track on the QB1 role for the Raiders. Minshew met the media Thursday and saw several of his teammates. Among those that the quarterback got to meet were dynamic pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
When the Raiders and the Colts played in Week 17 of the 2023 season, Crosby referred to to Minshew as a “little-a** boy.” Minshew was able to pin his own nickname on Crosby and he relayed that name to the attending media.
“He’s a big a** boy,” Minshew said in response to Crosby’s “little a** boy” comments during the season. “Crosby’s not as much fun to play against, but with him on your team, I absolutely love it. Excited to be with him, Christian [Wilkins] … some of the best s*** talkers I’ve been around in the NFL. To have them on our side and practice against them every day, it’s just gonna make me better.”
Gardner Minshew comes to the Raiders after completing 305 of 490 passes for for 3,305 yard with 15 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions. He had a record as 7-6-0 as a starter for the Colts last year. Minshew has a 59-24 lifetime TD-interception ratio during his 5-year NFL career.
Crosby also had a notable season with a league-leading 23 tackles for loss, 55 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.