The Minnesota Vikings have had an interesting start to free agency. While they have lost some key players on offense, namely their starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, they have made some big moves on defense that will surely help them improve on that side of the ball in 2024. And with their latest signing, those defensive upgrades are still coming in for Minnesota.
Ahead of free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders released former first-round pick Jerry Tillery, but it didn't take long for him to get scooped up by the Vikings. While Tillery hasn't panned out so far in the NFL, he landed a one-year, $3.75 million deal to come in and work alongside the recently signed Jonathan Greenard to help create pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
The #Vikings are signing DT Jerry Tillery to a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million, per source. A new home for the former first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/MOht4oI6x7
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2024
In his first full season with the Raiders, Tillery played in all 17 games, but didn't exactly put up great numbers during his time on the field (31 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FR, 2 TFL, 6 QB Hits). However, it's clear that Tillery has potential, which is why he was taken with the 28th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, but so far, he hasn't come close to realizing it in the NFL.
The Vikings are hoping that they can get the best out of Tillery by using him alongside Greenard, but as we have seen early on in his career, betting on him to show up isn't exactly a good idea. Tillery was worth taking a flier on in Minnesota's eyes, though, and it will be worth seeing if it ends up paying off for them.