Garth Brooks is opening a bar called Friends in Low Places in Nashville, Tennessee. So, during a panel at a Country Music Awards festival, the singer shared that, despite the controversy with Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney, he would be selling the beer at his bar, per People. Controversy wouldn't stop him.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in. I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” said Brooks. “And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are.”

“It’s not our decision to make,” said the country music legend. “Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

The controversy with Bud Light was because of an ad campaign that had Dylan Mulvaney, a 26 year old transgender influencer. The partnership garnered backlash from transphobic consumers and celebrities, some even claiming they would boycott the beer. Because of the hate she received, Mulvaney responded in a social media video saying: “Dehumanization has never fixed anything in history ever.”

Garth Brooks talked more about opening his bar in a livestream. He couldn't wait for his patrons to see what he had to offer, all while bringing an authentic Southern experience to the bar. “If you're going to open a bar, you're going to want to bring something that people go ‘Now, you've been to Nashville,'” he said.