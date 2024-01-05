Did the Red Sox get lucky with their comeback against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS?

The Boston Red Sox won the 2004 ALCS after a stunning comeback against the New York Yankees. Many players, analysts, and fans could not believe Boston’s shocking feat, including Gary Sheffield. The former Yankees star made a bold claim on the 2004 Boston team after his team’s collapse.

Gary Sheffield believes the Red Sox got lucky against the Yankees

Sheffield discussed the 2004 result as a guest on the Foul Territory show. He believes the Yankees’ relief pitchers played a large role in the team’s late crumble against the Red Sox. Moreover, he feels Boston was playing in fear. Nevertheless, this was his ultimate take on the Sox’ victory:

“The bottom line is they got lucky. And that’s what happened. [Boston] took advantage of [having the stronger pitching]. [Boston] was deeper in the pitching, and it worked for [them] in the long run,” Sheffield said, per Foul Territory TV.

The former New York star recounted a story of how a Red Sox player asked him to “let us get one” during one of the games. Sheffield believes the comment implied that Boston’s players were scared, but a baseball fan on X disagreed:

“Players who say ‘can’t you let us get one?’ are players who are playing loose,” the user said.

Perhaps Boston’s ease of expectations allowed them to play more freely. After all, they were on the verge of getting shut out, so they were willing to try anything to find momentum.

Still, the legendary 2004 ALCS collapse continues to haunt Gary Sheffield. In the end, both teams had their shining moments and greatness was witnessed all around.