All the Reese’s Pieces stand up! Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese landed a partnership with General Mills for a Reese’s Puff collaboration. Reese will be featured on a limited edition “Angel X Reese’s Puff” cereal box, with four unique back-of-box designs. The collaboration is set to hit shelves sometime this fall. Following the cereal collaboration, General Mills hints at a possible fashion collaboration that highlights Reese’s creativity with her love of basketball.

“I’m so excited to partner with such an iconic brand. Not only does this fulfill my childhood dream of being on a cereal box, but there couldn’t be a better fit for me to join forces with than REESE’S PUFFS cereal,” said Angel Reese. “This collaboration is such an honor, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the cereal box and see what’s next in this partnership.”

Angel Reese has been making a name for herself since transferring to Louisiana State University (LSU). Coining the name “Bayou Barbie,” Reese dominated the court both her junior and senior years. Earning first-team All Southeastern Conference and All-Defensive Team honors her junior year. That same season, she helped LSU win its first national championship, winning the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award. After the season, she won Sportswoman of the Year at the BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Athlete at the ESPY Awards.

Following her second season at LSU, Reese entered the 2024 WNBA draft, where she was projected as a first-round pick. She was selected as the seventh overall pick in the draft by the Chicago Sky. While with the Chicago Sky, Reese has already made major strides. She earned her seventh consecutive double-double, earning herself a new nickname, “Double-Double Queen,” the longest streak by a WNBA rookie. Reese was also named the league's Rookie of the Month back in June.

In addition to this new deal with General Mills and Reese’s Puffs, Reese also has partnerships with Amazon, Bose, Coach, Discord, Outback Steakhouse, Sonic, TurboTax, Wingstop, Xfinity, and more.

“REESE’S PUFFS cereal believes that two is always better as one, and Angel is the perfect partner to demonstrate just that as she authentically owns both of her passions and inspires others to do the same,” said Brandon Tyrrell, Senior Brand Experience Manager at General Mills. “REESE’S PUFFS cereal has become synonymous with cultural relevance after partnering with some of the most influential and inspiring artists, musicians, designers—and now athletes—and fans are going to eat this one up.”

For $5.69, fans may buy all four of the new Angel X REESE'S PUFFS cereal boxes at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last in the upcoming weeks.