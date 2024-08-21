Standout rookie for the Chicago Sky and a 2024 WNBA All-Star, Angel Reese, has added another notable achievement to her growing list of accolades. Reese has officially partnered with Hershey’s, the company behind the popular Reese’s Pieces and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. The collaboration is particularly fitting given Reese's name and her established fan base, which she affectionately calls “Reese’s Pieces.”

The partnership, which has been the subject of speculation for over a month, was confirmed after a series of social media interactions between Reese and the official Reese’s account. The initial engagement began in late June when Reese playfully addressed her followers on X, formerly Twitter, asking, “Reese’s pieces where yall at?????” The Reese’s brand responded, and soon after, discussions about a potential collaboration began.

Hershey’s and Angel Reese officially sealed the deal, and the partnership has already resulted in the launch of exclusive merchandise, available on Reese’s official website, TheAngelReese.com. In a video posted on social media, via ClutchPoints, Reese’s teased different items from the collection such as shirts, hats and sweatshirts.

Reese, a self-proclaimed fan of the candy, has been vocal about her love for Reese’s products, even sporting custom sneakers inspired by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups earlier this season.

Angel Reese has growing endorsement portfolio

Reese has quickly become one of the most marketable stars in the WNBA. The deal with Hershey’s adds to her growing portfolio of endorsements, which already includes partnerships with brands like Wingstop, Xfinity and Reebok. The Reese’s collaboration is particularly noteworthy as it ties into her fan base’s identity and strengthens her brand.

Reese’s on-court success has paralleled her off-court endeavors. She is currently averaging 13.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, leading her team in rebounds. Her impressive on-court performances have helped the Sky improve their season record after a rocky start, with the team now standing at 11-16. Reese’s impact has been critical for the Sky, and her selection as a 2024 WNBA All-Star and Rookie of the Month in June is a testament to her rising star status.

