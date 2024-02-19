Hideki Matsuyama's caddie, Shota Hayafuji, had people talking again

The 2024 Genesis Invitational had controversy, drama and a Tiger Woods health scare. It all culminated with a historic comeback victory for Hideki Matsuyama in the final round. The 2021 Masters champion began Sunday six strokes off the lead but clawed his way to the top of the leaderboard after shooting a spectacular nine-under par (62). Matsuyama did not grab all of the spotlight, however.

His caddie, Shota Hayafuji, went viral once again. While the Japanese star was waiting out the rest of the field in the hopes of securing the Riviera title, Hayafuji was photographed looking out to the distance from above while appearing to smoke with a vape-like device.

The moment, which was conveyed by Golf.com's Claire Rogers, is the latest instance of Matsuyama's on-course confidant garnering attention online.

Hideki’s caddie overlooking Riviera waiting for the final group to finish 🐐 pic.twitter.com/csx3wFaUz3 — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) February 18, 2024

Hayafuji bowed his head in a sign of respect on the 18th hole at Augusta after Matsuyama won the illustrious Green Jacket almost three years ago. His gratitude touched many fans and underscored the esteem that emanates from the Masters. This Genesis Invitational photo shows a different side of the caddie, but one that has people talking nonetheless.

Hideki Matsuyama finished the tournament at 17-under, three strokes clear of Americans Will Zalatoris and Luke List. It is his ninth PGA Tour win, the most ever by a golfer representing an Asian country. Injuries caused his world ranking to plunge outside the top 50, but this past weekend might be the boost he needs to reaffirm his status as one of the best in the sport.

Shota Hayafuji will be right by his side, primed to unintentionally draw more reactions.