Tiger Woods gives PGA Tour a blast from the past with Sun Day Red outfit

Tiger Woods may not be able to reclaim his youth or past dominance, but he is finding another way to go back in time at Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational. And he is using his new clothing line Sun Day Red as his personal DeLorean.

Woods is wearing a shirt with the same striped pattern he donned in his PGA Tour debut in 1992 at the same Riviera Country Club golf course he is playing on this weekend. Los Angeles is getting a potent dose of nostalgia on this Friday afternoon. But will it be the site of a Hollywood ending?

That does not look to be the case in the early goings of this event. The 15-time major champion, who is competing in his first PGA event of the year, tallied a 1-over par in his opening round. Woods is currently tied for 53rd place and is 10 strokes behind leader Patrick Cantlay (-9) after four holes on Day 2. Perhaps the attire can at least create some good vibes in the air for the golf icon.

Tiger Woods in his PGA TOUR debut at Riviera in 1992. Tiger today. pic.twitter.com/FCWhsNGxUS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2024

Woods' 2024 debut could have been a disaster, as he endured back spasms and frighteningly shanked a ball on the 18th hole. A 72 is an acceptable way for him to begin his season, especially given his persisting injury problems and natural decline.

An amateur Tiger Woods failed to make the cut at the 1992 Genesis Invitational, something he will look to avenge in his throwback outfit. Though, even if he does suffer the same fate, the 48-year-old will be drawing plenty of eyeballs to his new apparel brand. That is a consolation prize not afforded to his 16-year-old self.