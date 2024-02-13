Before his PGA Tour season debut at the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods unveiled his new apparel line after his split with Nike.

Tiger Woods unveiled his much-anticipated Sun Day Red apparel line ahead of his PGA Tour season debut at the Genesis Invitational.

The Signature Event at Riviera (which Woods hosts) will mark the first tournament of his career at which he won't be wearing Nike. Woods and the Swoosh ended their iconic 27-year partnership in January. Rumors of a Tiger Woods-Taylor Made collaboration began percolating when Twitter sleuths uncovered a trademark filing in December.

As soon as Tiger made the announcement at a press conference near Riviera, images of the new line began trickling out and a hype video was posted on social media. A plethora of items were displayed at the event, including polos, hoodies, full-zip jackets, and, of course, a quarter-zip pullover.

“It’s the right time in my life,” Woods said at the unveiling. “It’s transitional. I’m not a kid anymore. I want to have a brand I’m proud of going forward.”

The name, “Sun Day Red” is a reference to Tiger's longtime tradition of wearing red for final rounds. The tiger logo references his 15 major championships. Woods noted that he began wearing red because his mother considered it his “power color.”

“Sunday red — it’s me … It’s just become synonymous with me. Sunday red.”

A collection of accessories, such as gloves, hats, and headcovers, were shown off, too.

Sun Day Red gloves, shoes, hats, and more. 👀 pic.twitter.com/G9zCpQxnE1 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 13, 2024

“I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed,” Woods said. “There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I'm ready to share those secrets with the world.”

The collection, described as an apparel and footwear line, will be formally launched on May 1. Sun Day Red will be a standalone brand from TaylorMade.

Tiger has been wearing FootJoy shoes since 2022. He's expected to switch to SDR brand, perhaps as soon as this week. He already uses TaylorMade clubs. Bridgestone is his golf ball supplier.

Woods, 48, plans to enter the four majors and a handful of other tournaments in 2024.